A past president of J.Crew, a renowned sociologist, and a prominent dermatopathologist are among the recipients of the Indiana University College of Arts and Sciences’ 2022 alumni awards. On Thursday, this year’s recipients returned to campus to meet with students, speak in classes, and take part in a panel discussion, which was attended by more than 200 alumni, students, and faculty.

“We’re immensely proud of all our award recipients, and it was wonderful to learn from their collective expertise,” said the College’s executive dean, Rick Van Kooten, who also moderated the panel discussion. “Their incredible success is a testament to the value of a liberal arts education, and their achievements and words of wisdom provide great inspiration to the next generation of IU alumni — the students and young scholars who are already thinking about their own positive impact on the world.”

Each year, the College of Arts and Sciences selects alumni to receive three distinct awards: the Distinguished Alumni Award; the Outstanding Young Alumni Award; and the Old Crescent Award, which celebrates significant acts of philanthropy in support of the College.

This year’s recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award are:

William C. Carter (Ph.D. ’71, French), a distinguished professor emeritus and one of the world’s foremost scholars of the work of Marcel Proust;

Tracy Gardner (B.A. '86, Economics), a retail industry veteran who's served in a variety of leadership roles, including president of J.Crew; and

(B.A. ’86, Economics), a retail industry veteran who’s served in a variety of leadership roles, including president of J.Crew; and Pete Yonkman (B.A. ’95, Philosophy, Psychology), president of Cook Group and Cook Medical.

The recipient of this year’s Outstanding Young Alumni Award is Rashawn Ray (M.A. ’05, Ph.D. ’10, Sociology), a professor of sociology at the University of Maryland, College Park, and a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution.

This year’s Old Crescent Award recipient is Thomas G. Olsen (B.S. ’68, Zoology), a dermatologist and dermatopathologist who founded the Dermatopathology Laboratory of Central States, a regional and national skin pathology laboratory that annually serves hundreds of thousands of patients. Olsen and his wife recently created a new endowed chair in the College: the Olsen Chair in Evolutionary Biology, which provides financial support for fundamental research in biology.

“It’s our hope that this chair might serve as a springboard — an impetus — for others to emulate and go beyond,” said Olsen. “That’s one of the themes of the Old Crescent Award: To give visibility to those who donate and their donations so that others will continue to do the same.”

Past recipients of the College of Arts and Sciences’ alumni awards include Michael D. Higgins, the president of Ireland; Sue Naegle, former president of HBO Entertainment; the Honorable Sarah Evans Barker, a trailblazing federal judge; actor Arian Moayed, who recently received an Emmy nomination for his role on Succession; Asma Khalid, a White House correspondent for NPR and co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast; and Bob Chapek, the CEO of Disney.

During the afternoon’s panel discussion, this year’s award recipients touched on an array of subjects, reflecting on such varied topics as their time at IU, lessons learned from their personal and professional lives, the impact of social media, and advice for current IU students.

“Don’t just chase your dreams; go catch them,” said Ray, responding to a student’s question from the audience. “Don’t just earn degrees; gain skills. You’re here to get a degree, but you should be gaining skills. Every class you take, every person you speak to — gain a skill. The skills are what’s going to separate you.”

William C. Carter

William C. Carter

William C. Carter is a distinguished professor of French, emeritus, who spent most of his teaching career at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He received his B.A. and his M.A. in French from the University of Georgia, attended the Université de Strasbourg on a Fulbright-Hays Scholarship, and earned his Ph.D. in French from Indiana University.