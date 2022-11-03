Skip to main content
IU Bloomington ranks highly among best global universities

The IU Bloomington campus ranks 25th worldwide and 16th nationally in the economics and business category, thanks to both the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Economics and the Kelley School of Business. In that category, IU Bloomington is the third-highest-ranked U.S. public university.

Nov 3, 2022
Tulips bloom in front of the Sample Gates on a spring afternoon at IU Bloomington
Tulips bloom in front of the Sample Gates on a spring afternoon at IU Bloomington
Arts and Humanities Awards and Honors
