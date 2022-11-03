IU Bloomington ranks highly among best global universities

The IU Bloomington campus ranks 25th worldwide and 16th nationally in the economics and business category, thanks to both the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Economics and the Kelley School of Business. In that category, IU Bloomington is the third-highest-ranked U.S. public university.

The campus also ranks 31st in the world for the education and educational research category, 13th nationally and ninth among U.S. public institutions. IU Bloomington ranks 49th in the world for the arts and humanities category, 10th among U.S. public universities and 19th among all U.S. institutions.

“This type of ranking is one of many indicators that help us assess our strengths and opportunities as a campus — particularly as we enter the brainstorming phase of IUB 2030, a strategic plan that will guide our campus for the next seven years,” Provost and Executive Vice President Rahul Shrivastav said. “Initiatives such as Faculty 100 will also enhance our reputation by attracting even more dynamic tenured and tenure-track faculty.”

The Best Global Universities rank subject areas and universities overall across the world, based on academic research and reputation. U.S. News included more than 2,000 top universities from 95 countries in its new global rankings. These rankings are separate from the annual Best College rankings and the Best Graduate School rankings.

The economics and business rankings differ from U.S. News’ other rankings of degree programs, primarily ranking business schools on the basis of faculty research and academic reputation. Methodology included measurements of papers that are among the top 1 percent cited, regional and international research reputation, and number of publications by faculty.

“These latest rankings reflect the depth and diversity of the College of Arts and Sciences’ multidisciplinary research and teaching, both within respective departments and in partnership with other IU programs and schools,” said Rick Van Kooten, executive dean of the IU College of Arts and Sciences. “It is especially gratifying to see the College ranked so highly in the arts and humanities, as well as in psychology, neuroscience and the social sciences. We are deeply committed to attracting preeminent scholars in their fields who are producing leading-edge research, often in collaboration with other top researchers around the globe.”

“Our Kelley faculty members are known as world-class researchers and thought leaders who have collaborative relationships with colleagues and organizations around the world,” said Ash Soni, interim dean and the Sungkyunkwan Professor at the Kelley School of Business. “Through their research and the continuous exchange of ideas, they advance business strategies and operations, making an impact in and out of the classroom.”

The ranking for education and educational research reflects research across the Bloomington campus, but especially that of the IU School of Education. In the previous U.S. News & World Report graduate school rankings, nine School of Education specialty programs ranked in the top 25.

“The School of Education has a well-earned reputation as a global leader in research and instruction, demonstrated by our many alumni around the world and active partnerships in more than 20 countries,” School of Education Dean Stacy Morrone said. “This ranking reflects the commitment to work that impacts education everywhere, exemplified by undergraduates participating in our Global Gateway for Teachers program, extensive research and faculty expertise in a wide variety of areas, international development initiatives, and outstanding online degree programs.”

The arts and humanities are a vital element of IU’s larger educational mission. The Arts and Humanities Council brings together partners across campus and disciplines. The Gayle Karch Cook Center in Maxwell Hall is home to regular exhibitions and gatherings. The First Thursdays Festivals showcase the arts and humanities opportunities at IU Bloomington.

“Our campus is the home of dozens of award-winning international departments, centers, and archives, and each year it hosts hundreds of performances and exhibits that connect the creative energies of IU to the rest of the world,” said Ed Comentale, associate vice provost and director of the IU Bloomington Arts and Humanities Council. “But it’s truly our top-notch faculty — broad-minded and forward-thinking scholars and artists — who, through adventurous teaching, conferences, monographs, articles, and exhibits, cultivate our international connections and make this campus worldly in the highest sense of the word.”

Overall, IU Bloomington ranked 152nd among 2,165 top universities across the U.S., Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe and Latin America. Other worldwide subject rankings of IU programs included 61st for gastroenterology and hepatology, 63rd for psychiatry/psychology, 71st for social sciences and public health, 76th for neuroscience and behavior, and 97th for endocrinology and metabolism.