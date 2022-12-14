College faculty, staff, and guests gathered Cook Center for Public Arts and Humanities in Maxwell Hall to celebrate the faculty authors.

On the evening of December 12, College of Arts and Sciences faculty, staff, and guests gathered in the Cook Center for Public Arts and Humanities in Maxwell Hall, on the Indiana University Bloomington campus, to celebrate the more than 150 College faculty authors who have published over 170 books since 2020.

Paul Gutjahr, Associate Dean for Arts and Humanities and Undergraduate Education and the Ruth Halls Professor of English, welcomed guests to the event and introduced Rick Van Kooten, Executive Dean of the College and Professor of Physics, who provided remarks virtually as he was suffering a mild case of flu.

“As 2022 comes to a close, this is an auspicious moment to take stock of the outstanding intellectual contributions, and scholarly output, of our College faculty,” Van Kooten said. “This is especially true, given that since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, so many things we would normally do for our faculty were put on hold.”

More than 35 departments in the College— and all three College divisions, Arts and Humanities, the Social and Historical Sciences, and Natural and Mathematical Sciences—were represented in the books displayed in bookcases that lined the walls of the Cook Center. “The books you see on the shelves here tonight are a testament to our faculty’s commitment to discover new knowledge, expand human understanding, and inform and improve our lives,” said Van Kooten. “The wide and varied subject matter covered in these books admirably reflects the breadth, depth, and diversity of our faculty and the College.”

A sampling of the 170-plus books published by College faculty authors since 2020