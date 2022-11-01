Geography Ph.D. candidate Daniel Fobi tackles food insecurity in Ghana

An important consideration for Daniel in choosing where to pursue a Ph.D. came down to finding skilled faculty with the same passion that drove him. “I chose IU over other universities,” said Daniel, “because what IU offered matched my interests, and importantly, the supervisor, Professor Kurt Waldman, has been doing a lot of work in Zambia so he had experience in Africa.”

Waldman, an assistant professor in the Department of Geography, has made his career researching food security, environmental decision-making, including in Africa, and, noted Daniel, “He also works with farmers directly, so I saw that great connection.”

“It has been exciting to see Daniel develop his research idea while taking classes the last couple of years, make connections with a local organization, and now be preparing to do his data collection,” says Waldman. “Daniel is very hard working and enthusiastic and I think his dissertation will make a valuable contribution to our understanding about soil health and food security in Ghana.”

Envisioning himself working in the field (literally and figuratively), directly with farmers in Ghana and other sub-Saharan African countries, Daniel found his home in the College’s Department of Geography. He was also struck by the care that his professors showed him as he worked through a language barrier.

“In my department and in the College, we have very caring professors,” he said. “I remember when I came here, at first there was a language barrier because [Ghanaian] English and American English are quite different. The accent was a big change, so I had to talk to one of the professors, like, I’m not an American, can you please slow down for me? And that was it. He just got it right and from that point forward, always making sure that I could follow.”

Daniel also observed the great relationships between College faculty and graduate students: “There is not this gap with professors at one side and grad students at the other. This allows you to learn more from your supervisors.”

Opportunities for funding