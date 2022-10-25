Before he left for Madagascar, Liam attended IU’s Patten Lecture with Yale anthropologist Dame Alison Richard. The title of Dr. Richard’s talk? “Madagascar: Journeys Through Time.”

Liam spoke with Dr. Richards, who has spent much of her career in Madagascar, after her lecture, and he told her that he would soon be traveling there for an internship. Word got around to graduate student peers, and that same night he was suddenly swarmed with graduate students after the talk, who said, “You can get all your own data, this is going to be amazing!” They assured him he needed to write his own thesis.

According to Liam, “I kind of said, ‘okay,’ not knowing at all what I was getting into!”

His research team consisted of himself, three guides from a local village, and a student from the University of Antananarivo, in the capital city of Madagascar.

Interested in how persistent organic pollutants, which include pesticides and PFAS (known as “forever chemicals”), are impacting tropical environments, Liam needed to find a subject he could study to show pollutant impacts.

To do this, each morning he would wake up, put on rain gear, and he and his students would follow their guide into the rainforest until they located a social group of lemurs. They would then follow this group from a distance and eventually collect fecal samples from them.

His samples have since been shipped to the U.S., and he will freeze dry the samples and perform a mass spectrometry analysis on them. He can then check for levels of organic pollutants and see how humans are impacting these primates.

With this research, Liam can complete his thesis using his own results – an impressive achievement for an undergraduate. Liam is being guided by Professor Michael Wasserman in the Department of Anthropology, on how to write a thesis and what that looks like with original research.

“He successfully completed his sample collection over the summer and is now working with Dr. Venier, Ph.D. student Tessa Steiniche, and me to complete a senior honors’ thesis based on these samples,” said Wasserman. “Such motivation and independence in regard to research is very unique in a scholar at this stage of his academic career. His work should provide interesting insights into an overlooked topic of pollution exposure in wild primates that complements similar studies we have been doing in Uganda and Costa Rica.”