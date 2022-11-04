Skip to main content
College of Arts and Sciences hires 32 new tenure-track faculty

The College of Arts and Sciences is welcoming 32 new tenure-track faculty this year, all bringing new scholastic life and ambition to the College and the IU Bloomington campus. These faculty include scholars ranging from those in the earlier arcs of their promising careers to full professors preeminent in their respective fields. Some are brand-new to IU, and some are seasoned faculty who were recently promoted. They are world-renowned researchers, creators of new chemicals and chemical processes, experts in antiquity, historians of ancient philosophies, and yet more, who enrich our school and add to the truly world-class interdisciplinary liberal arts education the College of Arts and Sciences provides.

Approximately half of these new hires were supported by the Presidential Diversity Hiring Initiative and the Provost’s strategic hiring funds for senior women and women in science.

Four of these new hires were made possible in part by endowed positions created by generous donors who are committed to helping the College attract outstanding teachers and researchers to the Bloomington campus.

“We are excited to welcome our new colleagues to their home in the College of Arts and Sciences,” said Rick Van Kooten, the executive dean of the College. “These scholars will significantly contribute to our vibrant intellectual community, from teaching and mentoring students within and across their departments, while contributing to the research enterprise at IU. In addition, thanks to support provided through the new Presidential Diversity Hiring Initiative, in an incredibly competitive market for faculty hiring we now have the resources to attract the most talented and diverse scholars in the country to our campus.”

“Through our participation in the President’s Diversity Hiring Initiative, the College successfully recruited faculty members across all three of its divisions,” said Vivian Halloran, the associate dean for diversity and inclusion in the College of Arts and Sciences. “Faculty hired through this initiative combine their expertise in their respective areas of specialization with experience in areas such as applied inclusive teaching pedagogy, inclusive lab management procedures, effective partnerships with community organizations, and founding or coordinating mutual aid organizations, and running outreach programs to recruit students from a variety of backgrounds.”

Halloran added: “We are lucky to be joined by such talented and dedicated colleagues ready to help us build on our ongoing efforts to make our College community a more welcoming atmosphere in which to thrive.”

Jeff Baldwin is an assistant professor in the Department of Theatre, Drama, and Contemporary Dance.

Sharon Berry is an assistant professor in the Department of Philosophy.

Gavin Bidelman is a professor in the Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences.

Ryan Bracewell is an assistant professor in the Department of Biology.

Mycah Braxton is an assistant professor in the Department of Art History.

Ana Candida Carneiro is an assistant professor in the Department of Theatre, Drama, and Contemporary Dance.

Fiona Chan is an assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice.

Kay Choi is a professor in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry.

Leslie Del Carpio is an assistant professor in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese.

Julianne Graper is an assistant professor in the Department of Folklore and Ethnomusicology.

Clare Griffin is an assistant professor in the Department of History.

Emily Hanink is an assistant professor in the Department of Linguistics.

Eduardo Herrera is an associate professor in the Department of Folklore and Ethnomusicology.

William Holmes is an associate professor in the Department of Mathematics and the Program in Cognitive Science.

Heather Hundley is the Sagalowsky Family Professor of Biology in the Department of Biology.

Angela Jackson-Brown is an associate professor in the Department of English.

Ryan Kennedy is an assistant professor in the Department of Anthropology.

Eunice Lee is an assistant professor in the Department of American Studies.

Lisa Lenoir is an assistant professor in The Media School for Journalism.

Alexus McLeod is a professor in the Department of Religious Studies.

Alyson Melzer is an assistant professor in the Department of Classical Studies.

Marc Morais is a professor in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry.

Ben Motz is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences.

Caryn Palatchi is an assistant professor in the Department of Physics.

Aaron Ponce is an assistant professor in the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies in the Department of International Studies.

Shelby Rader is an assistant professor in the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences.

Olga Rodriguez-Ulloa is an assistant professor in the Department of American Studies.

Carlton Shield Chief Gover is an assistant professor in the Department of Anthropology.

Rahul Shrivastav is a professor in the Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences and is Provost and Executive Vice President of the IU Bloomington campus.

Philip Shushkov is an assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry.

David Sussman is the Oscar R. Ewing Associate Professor of Philosophy.

Jennifer Trueblood is the Ruth N. Halls Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences.

 
