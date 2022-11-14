Senior Madeline Tanner (’23) prepares for a biotech career at the intersection of discovery and development

The ASURE program and the Walter Center set Madeline up for success early in her college career. ASURE gives freshmen the opportunity to conduct hands-on research in either the sciences or the humanities. As part of the program, she took a career course through the Walter Center that would prepare her for interning, creating a resume, and interviewing with potential employers.

“I got some resume-building skills and general networking skills, which is really nice,” she noted, “and I think that overall helped me a lot throughout my application process for internships and other job opportunities.”

As an underclassman, Madeline learned about the internship program with Eli Lilly by attending a Walter Center career fair. Every year, even as a freshman and sophomore, she would update her resume and submit her best possible application to join the prestigious program.

While it’s rare for underclassmen to achieve a placement like this one, Madeline’s persistence paid off – last spring, she was invited to be a drug discovery intern at Eli Lilly.

To fund this opportunity, Madeline applied for and was awarded $3,000 from the Lawrence M. Blatt Life Sciences Internship Scholarship. She credits Senior Lecturer Nancy Magill in the Department of Biology with telling her about the scholarship and leading her to apply for it.

“I do encourage all of our students to go [to the Walter Center] early in their college years and start thinking about their future,” said Nancy Magill. “Starting early helps students to have all the knowledge, skills, and experiences needed to find that first job and to develop the career path that is right for that individual.”

“With both the professional and financial help from the Walter Center,” Madeline said, “I think I’ve been able to do more with my time here at IU than I had previously.”