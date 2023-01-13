College of Arts + Sciences to hire cohort of tenured- and tenure-track faculty through IU’s Faculty 100 initiative

Rahul Shrivastav, Provost and Executive Vice President, professor in the Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences

Indiana University Provost and Executive Vice President Rahul Shrivastav has announced the approval of funding and recruitment for the initial round of IUB’s Faculty 100 hiring initiative, and of the 75 proposals received thus far, 29 proposals have been selected for phase-one funding, with more than half of these clustered in the College of Arts and Sciences.

In Fall 2022, IU President Pamela Whitten announced the Faculty 100 Initiative and presented a vision to recruit 100 new tenure-track faculty in key areas for the Bloomington campus.

“The Faculty 100 hiring initiative will add 100 new tenured- and tenure-track faculty lines for the campus, amplifying and extending our success in research and teaching while positioning IU Bloomington as a continued local and global leader,” Provost Shrivastav noted in a message to the IU community. “This ambitious initiative gives the Bloomington campus a historic opportunity to bring in additional dynamic talent to bolster our already vibrant community.”

Members of the Faculty 100 review committee, along with the offices of the Vice President for Research and the Vice President for Capital Planning and Facilities, reviewed and prioritized the 75 proposals. The 29 proposals selected for phase-one funding were made available online in December.

This initial phase of the Faculty 100 initiative focused on the recruitment of mid-career hires whose research portfolios closely interconnect with current and emerging faculty strengths; for example, in the College, the approved hiring proposals cover topics ranging from quantum information science and nanotechnology, climate change and hydrologic extremes, and cognitive approaches to arts and humanities.

Other schools with approved proposals include the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering, the Maurer School of Law, the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, the School of Education, and the School of Optometry. The College teamed up with the Luddy School, O’Neill School, and School of Optometry on three successful hiring proposals.

Rick Van Kooten, Executive Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, professor in the Department of Physics

“I want to thank our faculty within the College and at partner schools for putting these impressive hiring proposals together, and likewise thank the Faculty 100 review committee for their hard work in selecting the phase one hires,” said Rick Van Kooten, executive dean of the College. “By investing in tenured- and tenure-track faculty lines, IU and the College are able to expand the breadth, depth, and diversity of our research and teaching expertise, while positioning IU Bloomington as a global leader and model for an innovative, multi-disciplinary academic enterprise.”

The College’s successful hiring proposals include:

Are We Alone? Planets and Exoplanets in the Cosmos

Climate Change and Hydrologic Extremes (with O’Neill School)

Cognitive Approaches to Arts & Humanities

Energy and Novel Catalysis / Quantum Information Science / Quantum and Nano Technology

Gill Chair in Cellular and Molecular Neuroscience

Human and Artificial Intelligence (with Luddy School and School of Optometry)

Imaging Data Analysis – Building on Our Success

Microbiomes / Models of Metabolic Regulation in Development and Disease / Prevention of the Next Pandemic

Molecular Mechanisms in Cells

Precision Development Science

Reverse Engineering the Foundations of Intelligence (with Luddy School)

Amplifying and Extending the Department of Sociology’s success in health and Social Demography

Further updates on hiring supported by this initiative will be announced in the spring 2023 semester.