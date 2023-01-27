Skip to main content
IU students may apply to participate in unique international collaboration, “Freedom Journey,” May 6-13

This coming May, Indiana University undergraduate students and graduate students have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join students from Serbia in a program designed to provide new channels of thinking about how to commemorate historical events and heritage sites.

National Memorial for Peace and Justice, Montgomery, AL, sculpture by Hank Willis Thomas
From May 6-13, 24 Serbian students and professors from the University of Novi Sad will embark on a journey to seven different locations in the United States to witness the African American experience and the struggle for racial justice in the United States. The group, accompanied by IU faculty and 10 IU students, will travel the museum, memorial, and heritage complex in the U.S. South known as the “civil rights trail.” From Memphis to Atlanta, from the Mississippi Delta to Montgomery, southern states, cities, and communities are currently wrestling with how to commemorate a racially traumatic regional past.

