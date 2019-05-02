Seeing human

Part of Martínez-Ruiz’s research involves exploring the neurological differences in the way our brains comprehend alphabets and symbols. “There’s a limit to how many words and pages you can read at one time. Yet our brains don’t tire when it comes to symbols and signs,” he explains. Martínez-Ruiz notes that early Christian Bibles and Bibles for children have little text, relying rather on the conversation between text and symbols to create meaning.

He is currently working on two books. One of them is about Central African rock paintings, which he calls the Rosetta stone of Kongo culture. Compared to rock paintings in Southern Africa, Australia, and North America, Central African rock paintings have received little attention because they are located in rainforests and in countries torn by civil wars. And yet Martínez-Ruiz can trace many of the symbols and signs in current Kongo graphic writing systems back to rocks located in today’s Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo that are thousands of years old.

He is also finishing a book on the religions of the Kongo and the variants that developed during the African diaspora in Haiti, Brazil, Cuba, and elsewhere. His book will be the first of its kind. It’s just as difficult to study Kongo religions, which had been completely decimated by the 1930s, Martínez-Ruiz notes.

He quotes a 20th-century Baptist missionary in Africa who was frustrated that though he’d destroyed a thousand Kongo religious objects in a single night in 1935, by a month later, the local people had created new objects. Unlike the minister, Martínez-Ruiz is awed and impressed—not discouraged—by the resiliency of the Kongo peoples in the face of cultural imperialism.

In both books—and indeed in all his work—Martínez-Ruiz says “I’m interested in how visual culture allows us to become human.” Like Roy Sieber, who once said that “as an art historian you start with a work of art; you end with that work of art; but you can go anywhere in between,” Martínez-Ruiz also considers himself a “flexible art historian. I’m not buying into the rigidity of each particular discipline,” he explains.

The ancient images Professor Bárbaro Martínez-Ruiz discovered on these stones in Central Africa are predecessors of the graphic writing system developed by the Kongo kingdom starting in the 14th century.