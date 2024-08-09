Skip to main content
IU researchers unveil NEOARM electron microscope

Faculty Research Aug 9, 2024

IU researchers hosted an unveiling event last week for the state-of-the-art NEOARM electron microscope, a game-changer for our scientific community. This cutting-edge technology, housed in the Department of Chemistry, will allow our students and faculty to explore the world at an atomic level with unprecedented clarity—opening up new frontiers of research and discovery.

