IU researchers hosted an unveiling event last week for the state-of-the-art NEOARM electron microscope, a game-changer for our scientific community. This cutting-edge technology, housed in the Department of Chemistry, will allow our students and faculty to explore the world at an atomic level with unprecedented clarity—opening up new frontiers of research and discovery.
IU researchers unveil NEOARM electron microscope
Faculty Research Aug 9, 2024
