IU Ph.D. candidate Lexi Gault selected as American Astronomical Society’s 2024-2025 Media Fellow

Lexi Gault, Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Astronomy

Credit: AAS

Lexi Gault, a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Astronomy within the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington, has been selected by the American Astronomical Society (AAS) as their 2024–2025 Media Fellow. The AAS Media Fellowship provides current graduate students in the astronomical sciences opportunities to develop science communication skills while continuing their academic studies.

As the 2024–2025 AAS Media Fellow, Gault will take on key science communication-related responsibilities. She will regularly contribute to the online news site AAS Nova by summarizing the latest cutting-edge astronomical research, assist in managing the distribution of press releases from the AAS press office, and help coordinate press conferences at major scientific gatherings. Gault will also be involved in the 245th AAS meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, in January 2025, where she will assist with media relations and public outreach.

Gault, who has a background in both astronomy and mathematics, has been deeply involved in academic research and community outreach. She earned her undergraduate degree from Valparaiso University, where she majored in astronomy and mathematics and minored in French and studio art. Now a fourth-year graduate student at IU, Gault’s research focuses on how energy and matter released by stars affect the flow of gas and dust between stars in small, low-mass galaxies.

She currently works under the mentorship of Betsey Adams, a WISE Fellow at ASTRON (the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy), and John Salzer, Provost Professor of Astronomy in the College at IU Bloomington.

In addition to her research, Gault is actively engaged in outreach activities and serves as a mentor to undergraduate researchers. She has also participated in the Green Bank Observatory Single Dish Summer School, part of the iconic Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia.

“This Fellowship provides valuable training and experience in science communications, including an opportunity to build up a writing portfolio, learn about career opportunities, and network with scientists and media professionals,” said Caty Pilachowski, Distinguished Professor and the Daniel Kirkwood Chair of Astronomy. “Lexi will gain a broad understanding of scientific publishing, communications, and policy, and we look forward to seeing her work outstanding work on AAS Nova. Congratulations, Lexi, we in the Astronomy department proud of you!”

Developing Science Communication Skills

The American Astronomical Society launched the Media Fellowship in 2017 to fill a growing need for skilled science communicators in astronomy. As astronomical discoveries become more complex, revealing, and impactful, the ability to convey scientific findings to non-specialists—including the public, policymakers, and the media—has become increasingly important. The Fellowship affords students the opportunity to dedicate a portion of their time each week to communication activities while continuing their academic pursuits.

The AAS Media Fellowship is open to current graduate students in the astronomical sciences at accredited U.S. institutions. The program seeks candidates with a strong interest in science communication, though prior experience in public outreach or media relations is not required.

Applications for the AAS Media Fellowship typically open in the spring, with the selected fellow beginning their role in the fall. For more information about the fellowship, including eligibility requirements and the application process, visit the AAS website.

As Gault steps into her new role, she will be joining a growing community of astronomers committed to making the scientific wonders of the universe accessible to a wider audience through effective communication.

About the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington



The College of Arts and Sciences is the beating heart of Indiana University Bloomington and traces its roots to IU’s founding in 1820. Part of a leading R1 (Research 1) university, the College has more than 70 academic departments offering undergraduate and graduate degrees within and across the natural and mathematical sciences, the arts, the humanities, and the social sciences. In addition, the College is home to the Media School, the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, and the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design.

College faculty are groundbreaking researchers and dedicated teachers and mentors to students. With an array of options, opportunities, and experiences to choose from, students are able to prepare for fulfilling work as well as a meaningful life. More than 90 percent of our undergraduates report a successful career outcome six months after graduation. Learn more at college.indiana.edu.