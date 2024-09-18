Four College of Arts and Sciences faculty representing IU in Big Ten Leadership Programs

The College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington is prominently represented in IU’s latest faculty cohort of the Big Ten Academic Alliance Leadership Institute, which selected 10 University faculty members for two prestigious programs aimed at developing leadership skills in higher education.

The Departmental Executive Officer Program is a three-day seminar designed to enhance the capabilities of department chairs, and includes two distinguished faculty from the College of Arts and Sciences:

These leaders will join more than 60 department heads from across the Big Ten, focusing on crucial areas such as time management, faculty development, and group problem-solving.

In addition, the Academic Leadership Program fosters the growth of professors poised for roles in academic administration, and features:

This program, now in its 35th year, addresses the complexities of academic administration at research-intensive institutions.

The recognition of these faculty members underscores the College of Arts and Sciences’ commitment to leadership excellence at IU and across the broader academic community.

Read more in IU’s news release.

