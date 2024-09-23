IU Professor Daniela Puzzello selected for prestigious Economic Theory Fellowship

Professor of Economics Daniela Puzzello

Daniela Puzzello, Professor of Economics within the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington, was recently named an Economic Theory Fellow by the Society for the Advancement of Economic Theory (SAET), recognizing her contributions to economic theory, originality in research, and leadership within the field.

The Society for the Advancement of Economic Theory selects Fellows based on their scientific excellence, ethical standards, and scholarly achievements. “Economic Theory Fellows are chosen for their demonstrated ability to advance economic theory and for their significant impact on the field,” according to SAET. The Fellowship is considered one of the most prestigious honors in the field of theoretical economics, with Forbes describing it as “an acknowledgment of an economist’s groundbreaking contributions and leadership in advancing economic theory.”

Fellows are recognized for advancing economic theory through various channels, including pure and applied research, government service, and editorial work. Past fellows include Nobel Prize laureates and renowned economists from around the world.

The Society’s mission is to advance theoretical economics and promote communication among researchers across multiple disciplines, including economics, mathematics, and game theory.

Professor Puzzello specializes in economic theory, monetary economics, and experimental economics. Her research integrates theoretical and experimental methods to investigate various economic phenomena, including social norms of exchange, welfare improving trading institutions, the impact of monetary policies on economic outcomes, subjective models of inflation, financial inclusion and digital currencies.

Puzzello’s work has been published in leading academic journals, including American Economic Review, Econometrica, Economic Theory, European Economic Review, Journal of Monetary Economics and Journal of Political Economy. She also serves as an associate editor of Economic Theory, an advisory board member of the SAET Bulletin, and an editor of The B.E. Journal of Theoretical Economics. She also serves since 2017 as Editor-in-Chief of the widely respected Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization.

In addition to her research and teaching, Puzzello co-directs the Interdisciplinary Experimental Laboratory (IELab) at IU. The lab supports experimental research in the behavioral sciences, with funding from the National Science Foundation and the University. The facility provides opportunities for faculty, graduate students, and undergraduates to explore social science theories related to individual and group behavior.



About the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington

The College of Arts and Sciences is the beating heart of Indiana University Bloomington and traces its roots to IU’s founding in 1820. Part of a leading R1 (Research 1) university, the College has more than 70 academic departments offering undergraduate and graduate degrees within and across the natural and mathematical sciences, the arts, the humanities, and the social sciences. In addition, the College is home to the Media School, the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, and the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design.

College faculty are groundbreaking researchers and dedicated teachers and mentors to students. With an array of options, opportunities, and experiences to choose from, students are able to prepare for fulfilling work as well as a meaningful life. More than 90 percent of our undergraduates report a successful career outcome six months after graduation. Learn more at college.indiana.edu.