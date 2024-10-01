2024 Second 8-Week courses and caveats

You can search by level, term, and number of credits in IGPS in addition to other attributes.

Dropping a course or interested in taking on more this semester? A course taken in the second 8-week term can keep you on track for graduation or help you get ahead. These half-term versions of full-term classes are fast-paced with all the same material covered in half the time. A typical 3-credit in-person class meets twice a week for two and a half hours.

You can add a second 8-week course through the eAdd process.



Pro tip: Be careful with eAdd/eDrop course swaps. If your eAdd is not approved, your drop will also be denied. If you know you want to drop a course no matter what, you may want to consider making separate requests for dropping and adding.





First day of 2nd 8 week term

Classes start the week of October 21 with a very short window of opportunity to drop if the class is not for you. See Second 8-week dates on the Registrar’s Official Calendar.



Your program of study

Talk to your academic advisor about finding a course that fits your unique needs. While there are dozens of undergraduate courses (levels 100-400) open and available in the schedule of classes, not all of them will help you make progress in your program.

First-year students should typically stay with 100- and 200-level courses.





Available CASE Breath of Inquiry courses

The following 3-credit courses—available as of 10/16/2024—fulfill CASE A&H, N&M, or S&H requirements. You can search other requirements such as IUB GenEd, CASE Culture Studies: Diversity in the U.S., and CASE Culture Studies: Global Civ & Culture.





College A&H Breadth of Inquiry Credits

100-level

AMST-A 100 What is America?



200-level

AMST-A202 Native People in Film and TV (U.S. Arts and Media)

ENG-L 207 Women and Literature





300-level

AAAD-A 320 Black Dance History



ENG-L 380 Literary Modernism





400-level

REL-A 470 Prophets, Gods & Demons: Islam in South East Asia





College N&M Breath of Inquiry Credits



200-level

*HON-H 241: Quantum Mysteries For Everyone (Scientific Uncertainty and Discovery) *only available for Hutton Honors students







College S&H Breadth of Inquiry Credits

200-level

ANTH-E 206 Chanting Down Babylon: Protest and Popular Culture in the Afro-Caribbean



300-level

CEUS-R 309 Estonia’s Place: Borders and Neighbors (Topics in Baltic-Finnish Studies)



HIST-G 369 Modern Japan



HPSC-X 340 Scientific Methods: How Science Really Works



POLS-Y 315 Political Psychology and Socialization



REEI-R 300 Estonia’s Place: Borders and Neighbors (Russian and East European Issues)





400-level

AAAD-A 405 Civil Rights/Black Power Movement 54-74



EURO-W 405 Estonia’s Place: Borders and Neighbors (Special Topics in European Studies)



Some 1-credit options in the College include

ASCS-Q 299 Build Your Job and Internship Search Toolkit





Outside hours

College of Arts and Sciences students can take up to 20 credits outside the College of Arts and Sciences towards their 120-credit hour total requirement. You can take electives in schools outside the College such as SPH (School of Public Health), BUS (Kelley School of Business), SPEA (O’Neill), SWK (School of Social Work), MUS (Jacobs School of Music), LSTU (Labor Studies), and others.

Talk with your academic advisor if you are planning to pursue a minor or certificate from another school to talk about how to strategically use your outside hours during your degree.





Get help

Talk to your advisor or go to drop-in advising hours to discuss your situation.







