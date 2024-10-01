Honorary Doctorate from University Aix-Marseille awarded to Professor of Economics

Dr. Robert Becker, professor of Economics at IU Bloomington

The University Aix-Marseille has honored Robert Becker, a professor in the Department of Economics within the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington, with an Honorary Doctorate degree. Cited in the award are Dr. Becker’s contributions to capital theory, foundations of recursive utility, and economic dynamics with heterogeneous agents.

Capital theory examines how an economy evolves over time. Recursive utility looks at the trade-offs between enjoying more consumption now versus saving for future consumption. Economic dynamics with heterogeneous agents focus on macroeconomic models where consumers have different preferences, often prioritizing current consumption. This affects the economy’s growth rate and the distribution of income and wealth.

This honorary doctorate is a prestigious achievement in the academy and reflects the enormous impact Dr. Becker’s research has had in the field of economics. He is one of three eminent professors who were distinguished for their careers as well as their contributions to science.

“Dr. Becker’s groundbreaking contributions to economics have earned him distinction in the U.S. and globally,” said Dr. Volodymyr Lugovskyy, chair of the Department of Economics. “His innovative research and insightful perspectives are consistent and significant contributions to the field. I, along with Dr. Becker’s esteemed colleagues in the department, are thrilled to see him honored by the University Aix-Marseille. This recognition is a testament to his remarkable impact on the discipline and the respect he commands among scholars worldwide.”

Dr. Becker’s publications on questions arising in dynamic competitive models appear in a range of journals, including the Quarterly Journal of Economics, Journal of Economic Theory, Economic Theory, Journal of Mathematical Economics, and Econometrica.

He coauthored a monograph with his former doctoral student, Professor John H. Boyd, entitled Capital Theory, Equilibrium Analysis and Recursive Utilitity published by Blackwell Publishers in 1997. Edward Elgar, 2013, also published his edited readings on the Economic Theory of Income Inequality. Dr. Becker is also serving as an associate editor of The International Journal of Economic Theory and a former associate editor of Econometrica and Economic Theory.

Dr. Becker was previously associate executive dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, from 2006 to 2011, and chair of the Department of Economics from 1996 to 2002.

About the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington

The College of Arts and Sciences is the beating heart of Indiana University Bloomington and traces its roots to IU’s founding in 1820. Part of a leading R1 (Research 1) university, the College has more than 70 academic departments offering undergraduate and graduate degrees within and across the natural and mathematical sciences, the arts, the humanities, and the social sciences. In addition, the College is home to the Media School, the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, and the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design.

College faculty are groundbreaking researchers and dedicated teachers and mentors to students. With an array of options, opportunities, and experiences to choose from, students are able to prepare for fulfilling work as well as a meaningful life. More than 90 percent of our undergraduates report a successful career outcome six months after graduation. Learn more at college.indiana.edu.