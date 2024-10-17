I’m a transfer student: Here’s how I learned to thrive at IU

Sarah Tucker is a Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences major in the College of Arts and Sciences at IU Bloomington.

When I transferred to Indiana University Bloomington (IUB) for my junior year, I was a bit intimidated. I came from a smaller, commuter campus, and it was scary to think of starting at a new university so far into my college experience, especially at such a large campus as IUB. But I knew that IU and the Bloomington area would offer me more opportunities and experiences than I could ever dream of.

As I meet other transfer students seeking to acclimate to a new environment, here are some of the strategies and methods I used to not only be successful, but to thrive.

First, know that you are not alone; everyone will be getting to know others around them at the beginning of the school year. Don’t be too shy to say hi to your classmates—in my experience, when it came to making friends or finding study partners the best thing to do was to just talk with those around you, as most people are very open to conversation. And, one of your classmates may end up becoming your best friend.

Sarah Tucker standing outside Sample Gates

Next, I found success joining different clubs. Not only is it a fantastic way to meet new people, but it’s also a great way to get involved in campus life and do some good. My junior year I attended the fall Involvement Fair and got information about every single club I found interesting, talked to club members, and then decide what I wanted to take part in.

There’s a club to match virtually every student’s interest. For example, I joined the Alzheimer’s Student Alliance, the National Student Speech Language and Hearing Association, and the Animal Club, which serves local shelters. I major in Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences (SLHS) within the College of Arts and Sciences at IUB, and in the spring semester of my junior year I got involved with SLHS’s Neural Research Lab, which led me to get an executive position in Royal Encounters, a student organization that works with kids in need.

Within these organizations, I found friends, leadership opportunities, and the ability to help around the Bloomington community. Most clubs hold an event once a month, and they host events for transfer students, so participating is a great way meet people and get involved.

The other way I found success was to explore my options. I love my current major, but when I attended my previous university I was a marketing major, then one semester in I switched to Health Information Management. After a year of HIM, I realized I wanted to pursue speech pathology. I realized it is okay to not know what your passion is right away; I’ve switched majors three times and I will still be able to graduate on time. Never let the fear of the unknown stop you from trying something new.

Sarah Tucker working on her laptop in Franklin Hall

In addition, talking with your professors is essential for your college success. They can help you with questions, including how to pursue a major (or majors) that suit your interests and career goals, help you to get involved in activities like research opportunities, and they can provide you with letters of recommendation for future endeavors.

And while the things you can do on campus may seem cool, the city of Bloomington is even cooler. There is always something for everyone. I’ve been a vegetarian for six years and this town has some amazing plant-based food options. The Owlery is a vegetarian restaurant in downtown Bloomington. Dagwoods near Kirkwood Ave. has been an avid hangout spot for my friends and me. (Their veggie wrap is to die for.) Down Kirkwood you can find amazing shops, and for more shopping, a bus ride to College Mall and to Target are always a good go-to.

Bloomington also has some amazing boutiques and unique vintage stores. For animal lovers like me, The Cats Closet is an amazing vintage store. Plus, they have the sweetest adoptable cats! On Saturday’s during the warmer months, the farmer’s market downtown is a great way to spend a morning. They offer all kinds of produce, local honey, and flowers. For nature lovers, there is an endless supply of hiking trails in the area. Leonard Spring is my favorite, but of course, Lake Monroe is always a nice place to hike. Bloomington truly is a town full of opportunity. Even as transfer students, we can still take advantage of everything Bloomington and our campus have to offer.

My final bit of advice, transfer student or otherwise, is to not be afraid to try something new. Even if you must go by yourself, try that restaurant, go to that event, say hi to that person, join that club. The world has too much to offer for you to not take advantage of it all.