Registration open for IU Columbus Athletics golf outing

To support its growing varsity athletics program, Indiana University Columbus is hosting “Golf for the Pride” on Oct. 7 at 7:30 a.m. at Shadowood Golf Course in Seymour.

Sponsorship starts at $100 per person and includes 18 holes of golf with a cart and boxed lunch. “Hole” and corporate sponsorships are also welcome.

“We are so thankful for the ongoing support of our Columbus community,” said Zach McClellan, IU Columbus Athletic Director. He noted that the golf outing is only one of many events that make up the Crimson Pride’s first Homecoming event since 2020.

Also on Oct. 7, there are home games scheduled for all three of the new IU Columbus sports teams:

Women’s volleyball, noon, at CERA Sports Park (3989 S. 525 E.)

Women’s soccer, 4:30 p.m, at the Richard Wigh Soccer Complex (1647 Whitney Ct.)

Men’s soccer, 7 p.m., at the Richard Wigh Soccer Complex

“We welcome our Columbus friends and neighbors to come out and watch live, collegiate sports in their own backyard—and help us cheer on the Crimson Pride!” McClellan added, pointing fans to iuccrimsonpride.com for the latest game schedules, recaps, and statistics.

Additional Homecoming activities include a canned food drive, bowling club outing, pancake breakfast, tailgating, awards night, and the 2023 launch of student literary magazine Talking Leaves.

The Crimson Pride launched its varsity athletics program in 2022 with men’s and women’s cross country, baseball, and softball, and has expanded to include women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer in 2023. IU Columbus is now in its second season with varsity athletics, and its first year as a full member of the NAIA, joining the River States Conference. In the 2024-2025 season, IU Columbus plans to add men’s and women’s varsity basketball and competitive cheer and dance teams.