Addison Lemon sets the volleyball team up for success

by Brooke Hall

As the setter for the Crimson Pride’s inaugural volleyball team, IU Columbus freshman Addison Lemon has a lot of pressure. But she takes it in stride.

In fact, she loves being underestimated. “Our team is small in number and in height, plus we’re a new program with nearly all freshmen. Nobody gives us a second look when we walk in—and they certainly don’t expect us to be winning so many games! We’re very scrappy.”

Lemon always planned on playing collegiate volleyball, just like she’s always wanted to be a nurse. Now she’s accomplishing both at Indiana University Columbus—but that wasn’t always her plan.

She’d been offered spots to play at other universities when she heard that IU Columbus was going to be adding volleyball. After her Seymour High School game against Columbus East, Jose Olivo came up and introduced himself as head coach for the new Crimson Pride team. She immediately liked how he didn’t compare her to anyone else (as other coaches had), and how the brand-new team would have a fresh slate and chance to make its own culture.

When she came for a visit on campus, she was sold. “I committed that same day, it just all felt right,” Addison said.

So far, she’s really enjoying her classes in the BSN program and has appreciated how her instructors are accommodating when games conflict with a class. “Here, I really feel that my teachers care about their students and want you to succeed.”

Both in school and on the volleyball court she feels like college is more intense than high school, but she relishes the additional freedom and how her coaches and teachers give her the space and opportunity to step up. Coach Olivo commented on how well she’s done this.

“Addison is a leader on our team. She’s humble and a really hard worker,” he said, noting how she balanced summer practices with working at Schneck Medical Center.

Lemon noted that it was a big change playing for the Crimson Pride, after having the same teammates for four years of high school. She didn’t know anyone on the new team but said that despite coming from different places and coaching styles, the team has really gelled. As the only out-of-town commuter in the group, she likes that she can always find a place to hang out at the Annex with teammates between classes and practices and early-morning CrossFit sessions. Plus, she says it’s been fun doing fundraising activities and traveling with her teammates.

Though she’s spent a lot on gas money getting back and forth to her home in Seymour, Lemon says she’s had a great experience at IU Columbus so far. “My classes, my coach, my team, my role as a setter. I love it all!” she said.