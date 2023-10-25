Men’s soccer team qualifies for River States Conference tournament

During the first meeting of the inaugural Crimson Pride men’s soccer team, they decided as group that they wouldn’t be content to “just exist.” They planned to thrive and specifically made it their mission compete with the best of the River States Conference. And they have!

On Nov. 4, IU Columbus will compete in the men’s soccer River States Conference quarterfinals. Game details, once announced, will be posted on the River States Conference page and IU Columbus Athletics page (the semifinals are slated for Nov. 8, and finals are Nov. 11).

“I am delighted that we reached our goal by qualifying for the conference tournament—but, at the same time, we are not content with just qualifying, we want to win,” said Kevin Nolan, head coach of the Crimson Pride men’s soccer team. “The guys have put in an enormous amount of hard work and effort to get this far, and I am very proud of them.”

Nolan said the team’s success has been backed by a few players who are having great individual seasons:

Angel Roque is second in the conference in assists (7)

Jon Michael Bright is in the top five in goals (8)

Jacob Kasarda is second in saves (82)

“The reason these guys have been so successful is due to their attitude, work ethic, and support from their teammates,” Nolan said.

In addition, he noted his gratitude for those who’ve been so supportive of the brand-new program. He said the encouragement from both the campus community and Columbus-area supporters has been amazing. He’s thankful to everyone who’s been cheering them on and is looking forward to finishing the season strong.