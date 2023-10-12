Soccer captain and quiet leader, Angel Roque is happy to assist

by Brooke Hall

On the soccer field, Angel Roque leads the IU Columbus men’s team in assists, and he’s on the leaderboard for assists in the conference. However, as a team captain for a brand-new program with a very young team, he assists in other ways, too.

“If I see a guy’s having a bad day, I’ll go over and talk to him. Remind him that tomorrow will be better,” Roque explains. His style isn’t loud or flashy, Roque prefers to lead by example, demonstrating his discipline, work ethic and “just doing the right thing” rather than talking about it.

Though he’s now a fluent English speaker, Angel grew up in Mexico and still worries his language isn’t up to par—he tends to speak sparsely and softly. Angel was born in the Portland but lived in Tijuana from age 2 until eighth grade when he moved to Fishers, Indiana, for better opportunities.

“I didn’t even know how to say ‘hi’ in English when I moved here,” he says. He credits his Indiana friends, teachers, coaches and teammates, especially those at Fishers High School, for helping during the toughest times. He keeps in touch with many of them.

After graduating from Fishers High School, Roque played for two years at Ancilla College of Marian University and planned to continue there when he learned about the Crimson Pride’s inaugural men’s soccer team. He was thrilled about the opportunity to graduate with an IU degree, and it helped that two of his friends (one from Fishers and one from college) were making the move to Columbus, too.

Now that he’s here, he’s convinced he’s getting to play soccer for the best coach in the conference. He says head coach Kevin Nolan, “inspires us to do better,” adding that Nolan is “passionate and enthusiastic.”

Nolan is just as impressed with his team captain. “Angel brings it every day, he never takes a day off. The other players really look up to him. And he’s having a great year!”

When he’s not training, Roque is often at the study tables— he likes having a dedicated time to focus on academics, with his teammates by his side. He also enjoys going out to eat with the team, joining the bowling club and campus events, and cooking (he learned from his dad, who is a professional chef).

Roque transferred to IU Columbus as a junior majoring in business, and he hopes to someday work in sales. “My goal is to help my family and keep playing soccer. My family is what motivates me work so hard,” he says.