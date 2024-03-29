Register before May 1, get a free hoodie or pullover

IU Columbus students who register for their Fall 2024 classes before May 1 will have the opportunity to order a free hoodie or pullover that they can pick up during Welcome Week when they return in August. However, the benefits of registering early go far beyond a new addition to your wardrobe.

Registering early ensures students will get their top pick of classes. Just as importantly, it lets the registrar’s office know that there is enough interest to offer a class—if a course doesn’t reach its minimum enrollment threshold, it might not be offered.

For planning purposes, it’s also helpful to have all current students registered by summer break to ensure there are enough advising slots available for the influx of new and transfer students over the summer.

“There really isn’t any downside to registering early, since tuition bills aren’t due until after classes start in the fall,” said Joan Poulsen, Associate Dean for Academic and Student Affairs. “It’s important for current students to register early so we can plan appropriately, which is why we’re rewarding students who register before May 1 with something a little nicer than the typical t-shirt giveaway.”

Anyone who completes their fall enrollment by May 1 will receive an email with a link to an order form where they can choose between a men’s or women’s hoodie (two options for each) or long-sleeved quarter-zip shirt (two options for each).

If a student doesn’t know when their class registration window opens, they can check the Enrollment Dates section of the Student Center. Priority enrollment for current students runs March 25 to 29; open enrollment for all students runs March 30 to Sept. 1.

Students are also encouraged to reach out to their academic advisor with questions about class enrollment, degree requirements, help choosing or changing a major, academic goals/progress, and more.

“Even if students don’t have pressing questions, it’s always good for them to touch base with their advisor every semester to make sure they stay on track to graduate,” Poulsen added.