IU Columbus invites public to Athletics Open House at NexusPark

“We are hosting this family event to encourage the community to come out and meet their local college teams, while enjoying this incredible facility,” said Zach McClellan, IU Columbus Athletics Director. “It’s also a chance for parents, teachers and area students to learn more about the collegiate programs available in their own backyard.”

Participants can:

Try to score a goal against a Crimson Pride soccer goalie.

Watch the new cheer and dance teams perform.

Shoot hoops with Crimson Pride athletes on their new home basketball courts.

Chat with IU Columbus coaches, athletes, and athletics staff.

Get a free Crimson Pride t-shirt, while supplies last.

IU Columbus sports teams include men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s volleyball, softball, and baseball. In the 2024-2025 school year, the Crimson Pride is introducing men’s and women’s basketball, track and field, and competitive cheer and dance teams.

“The Columbus community has been incredibly supportive of our very new athletics program, and we’re so grateful,” McClellan added. “We encourage local families to join us on April 4, have some fun at the fieldhouse, and get to know us.”

The Crimson Pride participates in intercollegiate athletics as a member of the River States Conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). For more on IU Columbus Athletics, visit iuccrimsonpride.com.