Goodspeed-Chadwick honored with Paragon teaching award

LEAP Indiana recently honored instructors from institutions across the state as winners of the Annual Teaching Awards and Paragon Award. In addition to these prestigious awards, each winner receives $1,000.

The LEAP Indiana Paragon Award was given to Julie Goodspeed-Chadwick, Chancellor’s Professor of English, IU Bicentennial Professor (2019-2021), Affiliate Faculty in Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, and Director of the Office of Student Research at Indiana University Columbus.

The LEAP Indiana Paragon Award honors the sustained professional achievement of an individual who embodies LEAP Indiana’s mission and vision as a teacher or as a teaching and learning advocate over a period of years.

Reinhold Hill wrote, “Dr. Goodspeed-Chadwick’s pedagogical approach exemplifies the core values of Inclusion, Excellence, Engagement, Citizenship, and Equity. In ‘Teaching Women and Literature and Feminist Theory: A Feminist Paradigm’ Syllabus, vol. 1, no. 2, 2012, Dr. Goodspeed-Chadwick explores the ideological underpinnings and the pedagogical strategies of an interdisciplinary course on women and literature and feminist theory. Her goal in the course was to empower students to identify, approach, access, interpret, analyze, synthesize, and understand texts from a perspective informed by diverse voices and issues of import to them and their world. Moreover, Dr. Goodspeed-Chadwick’s scholarship interweaves with her teaching philosophy. Her publications in teaching-focused journals and books demonstrate her commitment to a pedagogy informed by diverse voices and critical contemporary issues, thereby enriching the academic and personal fulfillment of her students.”

Upon learning that she won the LEAP Indiana Paragon Award, Goodspeed Chadwick said, “My heart is so full: to have my teaching recognized in this way—the pursuit that I care about so passionately and that I believe is a social justice endeavor, a way to make our students’ world better, their horizons broader and higher, as well as to improve and enhance the communities in which we all live and work—means more to me than I can say.”