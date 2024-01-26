IU Columbus students featured at IU Undergraduate Research Conference

Nevie Henderson, a senior majoring in business, presented on rebellion against domestic violence through craft. Siddhant Jain, a Columbus North High School senior enrolled in the IU Columbus early college program, presented on the economic effects of the opioid crisis.

Nevie Henderson

Nevie Henderson presented, “Stitching the Narrative: Domestic Craft as Resistance Against Domestic Abuse,” which intertwines art, literature and empowerment by exploring the connection between domestic craft and its role as a form of rebellion against domestic abuse. From quilting to hand embroidery, sewing to weaving, Henderson investigates how these practices have historically provided a sanctuary and a voice for survivors.

“Nevie possesses the academic preparation, the drive and enthusiasm, and the abilities and talents to produce high caliber work, and her IUURC project encapsulates those qualities as well as showcasing how she can work in multi- and inter-disciplinary fashion,” said Julie Goodspeed-Chadwick, project mentor and Chancellor’s Professor of English. “Her research project draws upon literary close reading practices and scholarship, as well as work in women’s, gender, and sexuality studies, and it includes artwork Nevie created. It’s a terrific project!”

Henderson’s research also served as her honors project for her Women and Literature course and was also inspired by her study abroad trip a year ago to Germany (Berlin and Hamburg) and the Netherlands (Amsterdam and Utrecht) with the IU Lily Family School of Philanthropy. The trip focused on Global Philanthropy from a Comparative European Context, partnered with the University of Hamburg, and included volunteering with various refugee relief efforts.

Henderson noted that presenting her work at IUURC was intimidating and humbling, being in the company of so many great researchers doing such incredible things. “It was the members of the local community there—the ones from an abuse survivor support group, a mental health facility, and a women’s shelter in or near New Albany that hunted me down just to talk about my research—that made the experience so validating for me.”

Siddhant Jain

Siddhant Jain presented his research project, “Opioid Destruction and Its Economic Effects in the United States.” His faculty mentor is Ryan Brewer, IU Columbus Division of Business Head and Associate Professor of Finance, who also led the two finance classes Jain took at IU Columbus.

Jain was encouraged to do the research project in order to work with Brewer beyond his weekly class. “When I sought this research opportunity, I discovered a topic that not only interested me extensively but also enabled me to learn more from Dr. Brewer,” Jain said.

When asked about the experience of presenting his research, he added, “Preparing for the IUURC was stressful, but presenting among undergraduates was an experience I will always cherish.”

