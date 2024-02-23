Pride Pantry receives large gift, thanks to employee’s birthday donation

by Brooke Hall

It was Richard Wadsworth’s birthday, but Pride Pantry got all the presents.

Wadsworth recently celebrated his 60th birthday, but instead of gifts, he asked his family to contribute funds to benefit the AirPark campus food pantry—and they generously stepped up to the challenge.

Richard raised $533. With the money, he and his sister-in-law MBA student Laura Moses-Wadsworth went on a shopping spree of a lifetime. They loaded carts with the pantry’s most-needed items, including a case of each crunchy and smooth peanut butter, ramen, mac-and-cheese, and canned goods.

Last week, when they unloaded the bounty and stocked the pantry’s shelves, Shelley Arroyo said, “I was blown away! It’s such a generous donation.”

She noted that, while surprised by the scale of the gift, the spirit of the donation was befitting Wadsworth’s warm personality. “Richard is always such a positive force on campus,” said Arroyo, who is the Assistant Director of Student Affairs and manages the Pride Pantry.

Wadsworth said he was happy to give back to the campus and students that he serves every day. A familiar face for many in the AirPark community, he has worked on the IU Columbus custodial staff for five years and is known for his impressive memory for names.

The Pride Pantry, located in The Landing room 1211, is free and open to students, staff and faculty members on the AirPark campus, as well as the Columbus community.

The pantry is accessible by appointment and during walk-in hours Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on days when classes are in session.

Twice a month, the pantry receives fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy, bakery items and more from Gleaners.