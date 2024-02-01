Thinking of dropping a class? Read this.

by Brooke Hall

Important dates are coming up for students who may be considering withdrawing from a class. In fact, you can still receive a partial refund, if you act quickly. Additionally, if you withdraw by March 10, your transcript will show a ‘W’ instead of a letter grade, and you’ll be able to retake the class without a penalty.

“Early in the semester, it’s helpful to take stock of your workload and be realistic about your time and obligations,” said Joan Poulsen, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Student Affairs. “If a certain class is adding a lot of stress, taking more time than you have to give, or you’re already significantly behind—it’s best to talk with your advisor ASAP.”

Academic advisors can help you decide if you should withdraw from a class or not. They’ll consider factors like: impact on your financial aid, how it effects your progress in your major, alternative classes to consider, and when/if you can retake the class.

It’s also helpful to meet with your instructor for suggestions on setting your priorities and thoughts on how to improve your grade. They can also help if you’re considering the possibility of an incomplete (if you’ve completed 75 percent of the course but not the final exam).

Earlier this year, when the peer mentors were asked to share their advice for incoming freshman, one of them addressed this issue, sharing her encouragement for those facing this decision.

Your professors aren't going to get offended if you decide to drop their class. If it's not working out, don't worry! They'll understand. Sarah Kincer, peer mentor in Psychology