200 high school students compete in IU Columbus speech contest

This was the first year the event was paperless, as well as the first time it was hosted exclusively by IU Columbus. The contest was coordinated by Matt Rothrock, IUC Educational Resources Leader, and Anna Carmon, IUC Professor and Director of the Communication Studies.

"It's a pleasure to showcase our campus among high-achieving, motivated high school students from across the state," said Matt Rothrock, IUC Educational Resources Leader. "If any of them are on-the-fence about attending university, I'm hoping we demonstrated that a college campus doesn't have to be a big intimidating place, it can be friendly and welcoming."

In addition to their roles at IU Columbus, Rothrock and Carmon are also speech coaches at Columbus East High School. They have each earned National Speech and Debate Association Diamond Awards, as well as Coach of the Year honors from the Hoosier Heartland District. Additionally, Rothrock was named to the Indiana High School Forensics Association hall of fame.

Top finishers at the Dec. 2 speech contest