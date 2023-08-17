Crimson Pride kicks off fall sports season, introduces soccer and volleyball

To cheer on the Crimson Pride, find all the latest sports schedules at iuccrimsonpride.com.

Men’s and women’s soccer will host games at the Richard Wigh Soccer Complex, 1647 Whitney Ct., and women’s volleyball will host at Ceraland Sports Park, 3989 S. 525 E.

Women’s soccer

Women’s soccer began practices on Aug. 7. They kick-off the season with a home game on Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. hosting Indiana South Bend.

Their Aug. 23 game has been cancelled due to excessive heat. The next game for women’s soccer is slated for Franklin College on Aug. 26.

Men’s soccer

Men’s soccer also started practicing Aug. 7. They begin the season at Franklin College on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.

Their first game on home turf, hosting Boyce Christian College, is on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

Women’s volleyball

Women’s volleyball began practicing on their newly finished home court in July. This team of mostly freshman will have its first game at a tournament hosted by St. Mary of the Woods versus Kalamazoo College on Sept. 1.

They host their first home game at Ceraland on Sept. 23 playing Oakland City.

Men’s and women’s cross country

Cross country debuted last year under the Crimson Pride banner as IUPUC’s first-ever varsity sports team.

The runners have been getting in shape to participate in their first invitational on Sept. 9 with the Hanover Invitational.

IUPUC launched its athletics program in fall 2022 as an associate member of the NAIA with men’s and women’s cross country, followed by baseball and softball in spring 2023. IUPUC added men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball in 2023-2024.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) voted on April 2, 2023, to elevate IUPUC to active status, which is the regular membership status for the NAIA and makes IUPUC eligible for post-season competition. IUPUC joins the River States Conference for competition beginning in the fall of 2023.