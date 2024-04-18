Scholar, captain, pitcher: Sydney Owens makes IU Columbus softball history

by Brooke Hall

Looking around NexusPark during the Athletics Open house, Sydney Owens marveled at the strong showing of athletes and community members enjoying the new fieldhouse that will serve as the Crimson Pride home basketball courts.

“If you would have told me two years ago that our program would have grown into this, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Owens said. As one of the first softball recruits, she’s been around since Day One—from when the athletics program was a handful of cross-country runners until now, with a fieldhouse full of runners, softball and baseball players, men’s and women’s soccer players, volleyball players, and cheer, dance and basketball recruits.

“It’s been amazing to see the amount of positive change and growth in just two years, and everyone’s working hard to constantly make it better,” she said. “You don’t find that kind of culture everywhere.”

In addition to being drawn to the softball program, Owens transferred to IU Columbus from Spoon River College because of her interest in working with the community. She liked the availability of the Mental Health Counseling graduate program, which she’s considering for the future. In May, she’ll graduate with honors, earning her bachelor’s degree in Community Health Advocacy, having made the dean’s list every semester.

“I’m a perfectionist! I won’t turn in an assignment unless it’s as good as I know it can be,” she said. A top performer in school and softball, Owens is also interning at Just Friend’s, a day center for senior adults, and she works at a furniture warehouse when she’s home in Orleans, IN.

Softball Head Coach Tommi Stowers says Owens leads by example on and off the field, and while she’s normally very quiet, “When Sydney has something to say, everyone stops to listen!” Athletic Director Zach McClellan added that Owens is a team player, excellent student, has good character, and is an ace pitcher.