IU Columbus psychology students to share research at April 17 event

Nine students will be presenting their research at the IU Columbus Psychology Capstone Exhibition on Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 to 11 a.m., in the Columbus Learning Center.

“The Capstone Exhibition is a wonderful opportunity for the students to share what they have learned with the AirPark campus and local community, experience presenting their research, and to get feedback on their work from people with different viewpoints and experiences,” said Elizabeth daSilva, IU Columbus psychology professor, who supervised the student projects and organized this semester’s event.

This year’s projects covered a variety of important topics, daSilva noted, including veterans’ reintegration to civilian life, the effects of different work shifts, teacher burnout, the Girls Inc. afterschool program’s impacts, and much more.

The Psychology Capstone Exhibition presenters, their hometowns and project titles include:

Jazmine Castillo , Shelbyville: “Development of attachment to parents and friends from childhood to adulthood”

Emily Chappelow , Edinburgh: "Impact of Ingroup and Outgroup Biases on Trust Propensity"

Shalee Darringer , Columbus: "Emotion Recognition and Regulation with Veterans' Reintegration into Civilian Life"

Michelle Huffman , Seymour: "Individual Burnout and the Relationships between Altruism, Empathy, Fatigue and Sleep"

Amanda Jaquess , Columbus: "The Relationship between Childhood Trauma and Resilience and Attachment in Adulthood"

Samantha Lucas , Columbus: "Household Stability and Substance Use"

Arianna Martinez , Columbus: "Differences Between Work Shift and Personality"

Morgan Meehan , Greensburg: "The Effectiveness of Girls Inc. Afterschool Program on Girls' Self-Esteem, Self-Efficacy, and Assertiveness"

Rachel Rucker, Franklin: "Does Guided Meditation Reduce Stress and Burnout in Teachers?"

Additionally, Jazmine Castillo and Rachel Rucker received research grants and presented their work at the IU Columbus Office of Student Research Exhibition on April 16.

This event is free and open to the public. The Columbus Learning Center is located at 4555 Central Ave.