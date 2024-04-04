Biology lab upgrades and degree update coming this fall

by Brooke Hall

It’s an exciting time for IU Columbus biology students. This summer, the biology lab will be completely renovated, and in the fall, the biology program will get an update.

“This is good news all around for our students,” said J.D. Mendez, head of the IU Columbus Division of Science. “Not only will our biology program be taught 100 percent on our campus by our faculty, but our students will also have a brand-new lab to learn in.”

Current students can rest assured that all of their classes will apply to the updated degree. The only change is that students completing a Bachelor of Arts in Biology will no longer need to transfer to IU Indianapolis prior to graduation.

“While the new program does not offer a Bachelor of Science at this time, we will continue to offer many of the courses required for the IU Indianapolis Bachelor of Science in Biology degree,” explained Barbara Hass Jacobus, Director of the IU Columbus biology program. (Students desiring a Bachelor of Science will need to transfer to the IU Indianapolis Biology program to complete their degree requirements, as they do now.)

“For those biology students who are interested in graduate school, including medical, physical therapy, dental, and veterinary programs, we offer all of the typically required pre-med courses at IU Columbus, like anatomy and physiology, as well as any electives they need,” Mendez added. “Our biology program is a great foundation for those who plan to continue their education—as well as for those who plan to go directly into the workforce.”

Mendez said that offering our own biology degree gives IU Columbus greater flexibility, as well as the option to add to the program more easily in the future. The IU Columbus biology program was approved by the Indiana University Board of Trustees during its March meeting.

When students return in the fall, they’ll also find a redesigned biology lab that’s set up so students can work more collaboratively. There will be no obstructed sight lines; it will be easier to access equipment; and the floors, tables, and lab benches will all be replaced.

“We’re really excited about the updated lab space. With the approval of the new degree program, the timing couldn’t be better!” Hass Jacobus said.

Questions?

Biology students should contact Academic Advisor Kari Spurgeon with any questions or concerns about the biology program update.