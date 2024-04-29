MBA program honors outstanding students and faculty

During its annual Etiquette Dinner and Awards Ceremony on April 25, the IU MBA Columbus program celebrated the class of 2024 and honored students, faculty, and community partner Greater Columbus Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

The celebratory event incorporates a mealtime learning experience for MBA program participants, helping prepare them for future business dinners. Guided by etiquette consultant Mary Starvaggi from The Etiquette Advantage, participants share a meal designed to enhance professional development, communication skills, and build community relations.

This year’s guest speaker was Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon.

The evening features an awards ceremony to recognize outstanding MBA student and faculty achievements and honor a valuable community partner who contributes to the program’s success.

2024 award winners

Outstanding MBA Faculty: Kevin Jones, Ed.D

This award recognizes an MBA instructor who has played an instrumental and memorable role in contributing to knowledge and skills development for the graduating cohort.

Community Partner Award: Greater Columbus Indiana Economic Development Corporation

This award makes public our appreciation for exceptional support of, and contribution to, the vision of graduate business education that drives IU MBA Columbus.

MBA Culture Award: Karen Torres and Saul Arce Mendez

This award recognizes a student in each graduating cohort who best exemplifies the vision of the culture we aim to develop and sustain for the IU MBA Columbus program.

Outstanding MBA Student: Zachary Riley

This award recognizes a student in each graduating cohort who combines academic excellence with the general management and leadership qualities we aim for as the practical results of obtaining an MBA.

First Year Leadership Award: Laura Moses-Wadsworth

This award recognizes that the first year of the program can be a difficult transition to graduate level work. Success in the first year often depends upon the leadership of one or two student peers who stand out for helping the cohort complete this adjustment by the end of the spring semester.

Georgia Blair Miller Business Student Award: Rina Alamo

This award recognizes service to further the mission of Indiana University Columbus though community and civic engagement.