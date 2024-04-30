Vicki Kruse honored with Coons Award

Vicki Kruse, IU Columbus Senior Administrative Assistant, was honored with the C.W. Coons Distinguished Service Award on April 24 during the Vice Chancellor’s Academic Honors Convocation.

The Coons Award is given annually to a faculty or staff recipient who has gone above-and-beyond the call of duty to provide outstanding service to the university and community. It’s Kruse’s second time earning this recognition in her 20 years with IU Columbus.

“People come to me all the time asking for information ‘just because you’ve been here so long,’ and a lot of times, I actually do know the answer!” she said with a laugh. Kruse noted that it’s the great people she works with—including faculty, staff and students from all over campus—that motivates her each day.

She has seen the campus culture and leadership styles shift throughout the years, working under the direction of five vice chancellors, managing pandemic-related challenges, and most recently enjoying the excitement of adding intercollegiate varsity athletics.

Since Day 1, she’s worked to support the Division of Liberal Arts, though her official job duties expanded dramatically a year ago with the addition of the Division of Science. Kruse also works closely with the Office of Student Research, Talking Leaves and Crimson Pride athletics (Homecoming activities, soccer cookout, athletic banquets, etc.).

“This award speaks to Vicki’s commitment to the campus, her work ethic, leadership, welcoming presence, and helpful, supportive nature,” said George Towers, head of the Division of Liberal Arts, who nominated Kruse for the award. “I don’t think there’s anyone who has the institutional knowledge she has. We are so fortunate to have her!”