Twelve IU Columbus students initiated to Kappa Delta Pi Education Honor Society

by Brooke Hall
During a ceremony on April 10 at the Columbus Learning Center, 12 IU Columbus Education students became members of the Kappa Delta Pi Education Honor Society.
“Kappa Delta Pi is not just an organization; it is a network of educators and scholars who are committed to making a difference in the world through their work in the field of education,” explained Karen Garrity, IU Columbus Director of School and Community Relations in the Division of Education.
During the awards ceremony, Garrity explained that each of the honored students has demonstrated an unwavering passion for learning and a desire to make a positive impact on the lives of others.
The 2024 IU Columbus initiants include:
- Lillian Beatty
- Hayden D. Chadwell
- Julia Diebold
- Taelyn Hendrickson
- Lauren Knieriem
- Hannah Lacey
- Riley Ann Lawles
- Kirsten Payne
- Reese Pruitt
- Caroline Sheaffer
- Kirsten Van Winkle
- Amy Nicole Warren
“As educators, we have the unique opportunity to shape the future generation and to instill in them the values of compassion, empathy, and social responsibility,” Garrity said. “Let us never forget the profound influence that we have as educators and the importance of leading by example in all that we do.”
About Kappa Delta Pi
Founded in 1911, Kappa Delta Pi is the largest national honor society in education and has more than 20,000 members in 600 chapters.
Its mission is to inspire and equip teachers to thrive.
Learn more on the Kappa Delta Pi website.