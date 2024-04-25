Outstanding IU Columbus students, faculty, and staff honored by Vice Chancellor

Nearly forty top students, in a wide range of disciplines, were recognized for scholarly accomplishments during the 2023-24 academic year. Two staff members and six faculty members were also honored. Selected by their peers for recognition, these award winners demonstrated significant service and contributions to IU Columbus students, the campus, and the South Central Indiana region.

Additionally, the fourteenth round of Student Research Grant recipients were recognized. This year, 20 students received grants, which are funded through the Office of Student Research. This is a dynamic program that promotes intellectual inquiry and innovation to enrich the educational experiences of IU Columbus students. This is just one of many ways IU Columbus advances scholarship in South Central Indiana.

Following is the list of individuals recognized at the IU Columbus annual event.

CHANCELLOR’S SCHOLAR | Amy Sanford – Columbus

CAMPUS AWARDS

Undergraduate Student Service-Learning Leadership Award | Sierra Huffman – Greensburg

– Greensburg Undergraduate Student Service-Learning Leadership Award | Anakarina Hurtado – Columbus

ACADEMIC AWARDS

Division of Business

Division of Business Foundation Outstanding Student in Business | Shelby Branum – Columbus

– Columbus Agresta, Storms & O’Leary Outstanding Student in Accounting | Sarah Springmeyer – Greensburg

– Greensburg Centra Credit Union Outstanding Student in Finance | Benjamin Fricke – Columbus

– Columbus The Republic/AIM Media Indiana Outstanding Student in Marketing | Angie Guzman Presenda - Columbus

- Columbus Outstanding Student in Management | Supriya Singh – Columbus

– Columbus Outstanding Student in Supply Chain Management | Kirsten Raisor – Brownstown

Business Scholar Awards

Shelby Branum - Columbus

- Columbus Karen Cima - Columbus

- Columbus Benjamin Fricke - Columbus

- Columbus Angie Guzman Presenda - Columbus

- Columbus Anna Haste – Trafalgar

– Trafalgar Jazmyn Ketchum – Columbus

– Columbus Blake Nigg - Mooresvile

- Mooresvile Levi Poplin – Franklin

– Franklin Stevie Sedam - Seymour

- Seymour Sarah Springmeyer – Greensburg

General Studies Degree Program

Outstanding Graduate Award | Morgan Stieneker - Shelbyville

Division of Education

Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in K-6 Content and Pedagogy | Ashley Coomer – Columbus

– Columbus Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in K-6 English Language Learner Education | Lindsey Carr – Brownstown

– Brownstown Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in Equity Education | Yamileth Martinez Gaiten - Columbus

- Columbus Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in K-6 Special Education | Grace Laker - Shelbyville

- IUPUC Indiana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Future Educator | Kirsten VanWinkle – Nineveh

– Nineveh IUPUC Indiana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Future Educator | Macy Margraf– Edinburgh

Division of Health Sciences

Columbus Regional Health Outstanding Student in Nursing | Taylor Robbins – Scipio

– Scipio Outstanding Pre-Licensure Student in Nursing | Michael DeShong – Seymour

Outstanding Student in Community Health | Hannah Lorca – McCordsville

– McCordsville Vicki Johnson-Poynter Nurse Leadership Award | Kylia Siefert – Columbus

– Columbus Vicki Johnson-Poynter Nurse Leadership Award | Gracie McCullars – Greenwood

– Greenwood Sharer Preceptor of the Year Award | Lacy Harness - Shelbyville

(Healthcare professional who helps with clinicals at hospital; not faculty, staff, nor student)

Division of Liberal Arts

Outstanding Student in Liberal Arts | Sierra Huffman – Greensburg

– Greensburg Outstanding Student in English | Zoe Lawless – Trafalgar

– Trafalgar Best English Essay | Carly Archer – Columbus

– Columbus Outstanding Student in Communication Studies | Mary-Kate Nolley – Edinburgh

– Edinburgh Outstanding Student in Criminal Justice | Sierra Huffman – Greensburg

– Greensburg Outstanding Student in Sociology | Bryor Brown – Franklin

Division of Science

Columbus Regional Health Outstanding Student in Science | Bryce Malan – Freetown

– Freetown

Outstanding Student in Advanced Math | Chayden Long – North Vernon

– North Vernon Outstanding Student in Calculus | Kason Moberly – Butlerville

– Butlerville Promising Future Psychologist | Rachel Rucker – Franklin

– Franklin Outstanding Student in Psychology | Natalie Medsker – Edinburgh

– Edinburgh Jack P. Young Chemistry Award | Audra McNear – Columbus

2023-2024 Office of Student Research Grant Award Winners

Amanda Aird – Columbus

– Columbus Sophie Barrett – North Vernon

– North Vernon David Blankman – Greenfield

– Greenfield Molly Brandes – Greensburg

– Greensburg Jazmine Castillo – Shelbyville

– Shelbyville Benjamin Fricke – Columbus

– Columbus Nevie Henderson – Seymour

– Seymour Sierra Huffman – Greensburg

– Greensburg Siddhant Jain – Columbus

– Columbus Bryce Malan – Freetown

– Freetown Jackie Mouser – Columbus

– Columbus Angie Guzman Presenda – Columbus

– Columbus Rachel Rucker – Franklin

– Franklin Kaitlyn Sprague – Columbus

– Columbus Jason Stratton – Nashville

– Nashville Kirsten VanWinkle – Nineveh

– Nineveh Armahn Vedadi – Columbus

– Columbus Brooks Wathen – DuPont

– DuPont Coltin Wetzel – Seymour

– Seymour Sydni Young – Columbus

These IU Columbus faculty and staff members received special recognition for outstanding service.

FACULTY AWARDS

Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Research, Scholarship, and Creativity Award | Stephanie Serriere

Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Service Award | Kevin Jones

Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Teaching Award | Julie Mendez



Jacqueline D. Franz Outstanding Part-time Faculty Teaching Award | Jeanine Scheidler

Indiana University Trustees Teaching Award | Julie Goodspeed-Chadwick

Indiana University Trustees Teaching Award | Aimee Zoeller

STAFF AWARDS