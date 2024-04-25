Outstanding IU Columbus students, faculty, and staff honored by Vice Chancellor

Nearly forty top students, in a wide range of disciplines, were recognized for scholarly accomplishments during the 2023-24 academic year. Two staff members and six faculty members were also honored. Selected by their peers for recognition, these award winners demonstrated significant service and contributions to IU Columbus students, the campus, and the South Central Indiana region.
Additionally, the fourteenth round of Student Research Grant recipients were recognized. This year, 20 students received grants, which are funded through the Office of Student Research. This is a dynamic program that promotes intellectual inquiry and innovation to enrich the educational experiences of IU Columbus students. This is just one of many ways IU Columbus advances scholarship in South Central Indiana.
Following is the list of individuals recognized at the IU Columbus annual event.
CHANCELLOR’S SCHOLAR | Amy Sanford – Columbus
CAMPUS AWARDS
- Undergraduate Student Service-Learning Leadership Award | Sierra Huffman – Greensburg
- Undergraduate Student Service-Learning Leadership Award | Anakarina Hurtado – Columbus
ACADEMIC AWARDS
Division of Business
- Division of Business Foundation Outstanding Student in Business | Shelby Branum – Columbus
- Agresta, Storms & O’Leary Outstanding Student in Accounting | Sarah Springmeyer – Greensburg
- Centra Credit Union Outstanding Student in Finance | Benjamin Fricke – Columbus
- The Republic/AIM Media Indiana Outstanding Student in Marketing | Angie Guzman Presenda - Columbus
- Outstanding Student in Management | Supriya Singh – Columbus
- Outstanding Student in Supply Chain Management | Kirsten Raisor – Brownstown
Business Scholar Awards
- Shelby Branum - Columbus
- Karen Cima - Columbus
- Benjamin Fricke - Columbus
- Angie Guzman Presenda - Columbus
- Anna Haste – Trafalgar
- Jazmyn Ketchum – Columbus
- Blake Nigg - Mooresvile
- Levi Poplin – Franklin
- Stevie Sedam - Seymour
- Sarah Springmeyer – Greensburg
General Studies Degree Program
- Outstanding Graduate Award | Morgan Stieneker - Shelbyville
Division of Education
- Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in K-6 Content and Pedagogy | Ashley Coomer – Columbus
- Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in K-6 English Language Learner Education | Lindsey Carr – Brownstown
- Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in Equity Education | Yamileth Martinez Gaiten - Columbus
- Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in K-6 Special Education | Grace Laker - Shelbyville
- IUPUC Indiana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Future Educator | Kirsten VanWinkle – Nineveh
- IUPUC Indiana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Future Educator | Macy Margraf– Edinburgh
Division of Health Sciences
- Columbus Regional Health Outstanding Student in Nursing | Taylor Robbins – Scipio
- Outstanding Pre-Licensure Student in Nursing | Michael DeShong – Seymour
- Outstanding Student in Community Health | Hannah Lorca – McCordsville
- Vicki Johnson-Poynter Nurse Leadership Award | Kylia Siefert – Columbus
- Vicki Johnson-Poynter Nurse Leadership Award | Gracie McCullars – Greenwood
- Sharer Preceptor of the Year Award | Lacy Harness - Shelbyville
(Healthcare professional who helps with clinicals at hospital; not faculty, staff, nor student)
Division of Liberal Arts
- Outstanding Student in Liberal Arts | Sierra Huffman – Greensburg
- Outstanding Student in English | Zoe Lawless – Trafalgar
- Best English Essay | Carly Archer– Columbus
- Outstanding Student in Communication Studies | Mary-Kate Nolley – Edinburgh
- Outstanding Student in Criminal Justice | Sierra Huffman – Greensburg
- Outstanding Student in Sociology | Bryor Brown – Franklin
Division of Science
- Columbus Regional Health Outstanding Student in Science | Bryce Malan – Freetown
- Outstanding Student in Advanced Math | Chayden Long – North Vernon
- Outstanding Student in Calculus | Kason Moberly – Butlerville
- Promising Future Psychologist | Rachel Rucker – Franklin
- Outstanding Student in Psychology | Natalie Medsker – Edinburgh
- Jack P. Young Chemistry Award | Audra McNear – Columbus
2023-2024 Office of Student Research Grant Award Winners
- Amanda Aird – Columbus
- Sophie Barrett – North Vernon
- David Blankman – Greenfield
- Molly Brandes – Greensburg
- Jazmine Castillo – Shelbyville
- Benjamin Fricke – Columbus
- Nevie Henderson – Seymour
- Sierra Huffman – Greensburg
- Siddhant Jain – Columbus
- Bryce Malan – Freetown
- Jackie Mouser – Columbus
- Angie Guzman Presenda – Columbus
- Rachel Rucker – Franklin
- Kaitlyn Sprague – Columbus
- Jason Stratton – Nashville
- Kirsten VanWinkle – Nineveh
- Armahn Vedadi – Columbus
- Brooks Wathen – DuPont
- Coltin Wetzel– Seymour
- Sydni Young – Columbus
These IU Columbus faculty and staff members received special recognition for outstanding service.
FACULTY AWARDS
- Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Research, Scholarship, and Creativity Award | Stephanie Serriere
- Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Service Award | Kevin Jones
- Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Teaching Award | Julie Mendez
- Jacqueline D. Franz Outstanding Part-time Faculty Teaching Award | Jeanine Scheidler
- Indiana University Trustees Teaching Award | Julie Goodspeed-Chadwick
- Indiana University Trustees Teaching Award | Aimee Zoeller
STAFF AWARDS
- W. Coons Distinguished Service Award | Vicki Kruse
- Vickie Welsh-Huston Staff Council Service Award | Sarah Akemon