Outstanding IU Columbus students, faculty, and staff honored by Vice Chancellor

The Vice Chancellor’s Academic Honors Convocation at Indiana University Columbus is an annual event which provides the opportunity to reflect on the outstanding work and achievements of selected individuals throughout the academic year. This year’s event was held on April 24 in the Custer-Nugent Lecture Hall located in the Columbus Learning Center.

Student Achievement Apr 25, 2024
Sierra and Ana accept awards

Nearly forty top students, in a wide range of disciplines, were recognized for scholarly accomplishments during the 2023-24 academic year. Two staff members and six faculty members were also honored. Selected by their peers for recognition, these award winners demonstrated significant service and contributions to IU Columbus students, the campus, and the South Central Indiana region.

Additionally, the fourteenth round of Student Research Grant recipients were recognized. This year, 20 students received grants, which are funded through the Office of Student Research. This is a dynamic program that promotes intellectual inquiry and innovation to enrich the educational experiences of IU Columbus students. This is just one of many ways IU Columbus advances scholarship in South Central Indiana.

Following is the list of individuals recognized at the IU Columbus annual event.

CHANCELLOR’S SCHOLAR | Amy SanfordColumbus

 

CAMPUS AWARDS

  • Undergraduate Student Service-Learning Leadership Award | Sierra HuffmanGreensburg
  • Undergraduate Student Service-Learning Leadership Award | Anakarina HurtadoColumbus

ACADEMIC AWARDS

Division of Business

  • Division of Business Foundation Outstanding Student in Business | Shelby BranumColumbus
  • Agresta, Storms & O’Leary Outstanding Student in Accounting | Sarah SpringmeyerGreensburg
  • Centra Credit Union Outstanding Student in Finance | Benjamin FrickeColumbus
  • The Republic/AIM Media Indiana Outstanding Student in Marketing | Angie Guzman Presenda - Columbus
  • Outstanding Student in Management | Supriya SinghColumbus
  • Outstanding Student in Supply Chain Management | Kirsten RaisorBrownstown

Business Scholar Awards

  • Shelby Branum - Columbus
  • Karen Cima - Columbus
  • Benjamin Fricke - Columbus
  • Angie Guzman Presenda - Columbus
  • Anna HasteTrafalgar
  • Jazmyn KetchumColumbus
  • Blake Nigg - Mooresvile
  • Levi PoplinFranklin
  • Stevie Sedam - Seymour
  • Sarah SpringmeyerGreensburg

General Studies Degree Program

  • Outstanding Graduate Award | Morgan Stieneker - Shelbyville

Division of Education

  • Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in K-6 Content and Pedagogy | Ashley CoomerColumbus
  • Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in K-6 English Language Learner Education | Lindsey CarrBrownstown
  • Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in Equity Education | Yamileth Martinez Gaiten - Columbus
  • Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in K-6 Special Education | Grace Laker - Shelbyville
  • IUPUC Indiana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Future Educator | Kirsten VanWinkleNineveh
  • IUPUC Indiana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Future Educator | Macy MargrafEdinburgh

Division of Health Sciences

  • Columbus Regional Health Outstanding Student in Nursing | Taylor RobbinsScipio
  • Outstanding Pre-Licensure Student in Nursing | Michael DeShongSeymour

  • Outstanding Student in Community Health | Hannah LorcaMcCordsville  
  • Vicki Johnson-Poynter Nurse Leadership Award | Kylia SiefertColumbus 
  • Vicki Johnson-Poynter Nurse Leadership Award | Gracie McCullarsGreenwood
  • Sharer Preceptor of the Year Award | Lacy Harness - Shelbyville
    (Healthcare professional who helps with clinicals at hospital; not faculty, staff, nor student)

Division of Liberal Arts

  • Outstanding Student in Liberal Arts | Sierra HuffmanGreensburg
  • Outstanding Student in English | Zoe LawlessTrafalgar
  • Best English Essay | Carly ArcherColumbus
  • Outstanding Student in Communication Studies | Mary-Kate NolleyEdinburgh
  • Outstanding Student in Criminal Justice | Sierra HuffmanGreensburg
  • Outstanding Student in Sociology | Bryor BrownFranklin

Division of Science

  • Columbus Regional Health Outstanding Student in Science | Bryce MalanFreetown
  • Outstanding Student in Advanced Math | Chayden LongNorth Vernon
  • Outstanding Student in Calculus | Kason MoberlyButlerville
  • Promising Future Psychologist | Rachel RuckerFranklin
  • Outstanding Student in Psychology | Natalie MedskerEdinburgh
  • Jack P. Young Chemistry Award | Audra McNearColumbus

2023-2024 Office of Student Research Grant Award Winners

  • Amanda AirdColumbus
  • Sophie BarrettNorth Vernon
  • David BlankmanGreenfield
  • Molly BrandesGreensburg
  • Jazmine CastilloShelbyville
  • Benjamin FrickeColumbus
  • Nevie HendersonSeymour
  • Sierra HuffmanGreensburg
  • Siddhant JainColumbus
  • Bryce MalanFreetown
  • Jackie MouserColumbus
  • Angie Guzman PresendaColumbus
  • Rachel RuckerFranklin
  • Kaitlyn SpragueColumbus
  • Jason StrattonNashville
  • Kirsten VanWinkleNineveh
  • Armahn VedadiColumbus
  • Brooks WathenDuPont
  • Coltin WetzelSeymour
  • Sydni YoungColumbus

 

These IU Columbus faculty and staff members received special recognition for outstanding service.

FACULTY AWARDS

  • Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Research, Scholarship, and Creativity Award | Stephanie Serriere
  • Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Service Award | Kevin Jones
  • Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Teaching Award | Julie Mendez
  • Jacqueline D. Franz Outstanding Part-time Faculty Teaching Award | Jeanine Scheidler
  • Indiana University Trustees Teaching Award | Julie Goodspeed-Chadwick
  • Indiana University Trustees Teaching Award | Aimee Zoeller

STAFF AWARDS

  • W. Coons Distinguished Service Award | Vicki Kruse
  • Vickie Welsh-Huston Staff Council Service Award | Sarah Akemon

