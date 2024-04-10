Casper Clark returns to Columbus and finds leadership, growth

To cheer on Casper Clark and the rest of the Crimson Pride baseball team, find all the game details on the IU Columbus Athletics site sports schedule.

by Brooke Hall

Casper Clark felt a little strange coming back to Columbus. The talented pitcher committed to IU Bloomington his senior year at Columbus North High School, where’d earned the Dr. McKain Mental Attitude Award and also played varsity basketball. After one season in Bloomington, he transferred to John A. Logan College (Carterville, IL) for two years before seizing the opportunity to return to Columbus.

“When I heard they were introducing baseball and becoming IU Columbus, I jumped at the chance to come back,” said Clark, a junior majoring in Business. “At first it was strange after being away for three years, and there were a lot of unknowns—but I’ve really enjoyed running into my former coaches and teachers and parents of my high school friends, just to see all the community support behind IU Columbus means a lot!”

IU Columbus Athletic Director Zach McClellan noted that Clark was just recently given medical clearance to play for the Crimson Pride, and he’s already shown himself to be an important part of the team.

“Casper has been through a lot of bumps in the road, and IU Columbus is just offering him another lane to drive down,” McClellan added. “It’s been great to see him grab the wheel!”

Clark says he feels a strong connection here because of the smaller campus size, the fact that he’s a more tenured player that younger teammates look up to, and the newness of the athletic program.

“We’re writing the script as we go, and it’s really meaningful to be part of something like this, we get to set the tone and the culture of the entire program,” Clark noted.

Throughout his college baseball career, Clark has been dealing with preexisting tendinitis, significant tearing on both sides of his shoulder, a lot of pain, a minor procedure, and even navigating throwing with a different arm. He works closely with his physical therapist, as well as Crimson Pride athletic trainer Tim Lappin.

Clark acknowledges that it’s been hard to come to terms with his injury and his arm doesn’t feel the same as it used to. However, he’s finally persevered beyond just powering through the pain.

“Now I can just go out there and pitch, I can really compete again, which I appreciate more than ever,” Clark said. “I’m also proud that I get to be that familiar face for people in the community when they come out to see us and cheer us on.”