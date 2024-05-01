Hands-on biology research helps Kurstin Thompson soar

“I love doing anything outside: hunting, birdwatching, hiking, fishing,” Thompson said. “I just didn’t know that my love for the outdoors could turn into something more!”

She really enjoyed her ecology class with Luke Jacobus, IU Columbus biology professor. Each semester, he takes students to the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge to do water surveying. Thompson loved the experience and jumped at the chance to continue doing hands-on research by taking Advanced Biology Topics with Jacobus.

Thompson has been working all semester on an independent research project at Muscatatuck under the mentorship of Angela Van Winden, refuge operations specialist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The project focuses on wildlife management and surveying waterfowl.

“We’re counting and classifying birds at different water spots below the tree line and comparing the water depth to determine what kinds of birds like different water levels, and how that affects their behavior,” Thompson explained. She says there have been some challenges—like trying to count 1,500 mallards on a single pond before they suddenly all take off at the same time! But she’s really enjoying the work and learning a lot.

“Kurstin has combined her education and enthusiasm to do great things for our campus, the local community, and for national and international conservation efforts taking place at Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge,” Jacobus noted. In addition to her research, Thompson is the student representative to the campus Sustainability Committee, serving alongside faculty and staff. She recently helped lead an Arbor Day and Earth Day event where volunteers planted flowers and trees on campus, in conjunction with Tree Campus efforts. As part of her service learning, Thompson created informational flyers and put together 200 planting kits to share with the community, featuring tree seeds, planting cups, soil, wildflower-seed paper, instructions, and an environmentally sound tote bag.

“I received numerous comments after our campus Earth Day and Arbor Day celebration about how well Kurstin led and coordinated events,” Jacobus said, adding, “Kurstin far exceeded my high expectations. She has taken advantage of opportunities presented to her, and in so doing, developed a strong education and set of skills that will propel her forward into a bright future.”

Kurstin Thompson will be graduating in May with honors—and getting her degree in only three years, thanks to AP/dual credits and her hard work and diligence. She plans to work in an ecology/sustainability related field and is considering plans for graduate school.