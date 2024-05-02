IU Columbus welcomes new Director of Development

“I’m so thankful to Brenda, she has really taken me under her wing and is such a knowledgeable, caring mentor,” Player said, noting that she enjoyed a month of training with Vogel and continues to stay in touch.

Prior to joining IU Columbus, Player served as Director of Individual Giving and Engagement for United Way (Akron, Ohio). She also has a background in diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as athletics management for USA Swimming and PGA of America. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Sport and Fitness Administration/Management from Kent State University.

With her athletics management background, Player was drawn to IU Columbus partly because of its new and quickly growing sports program, describing Crimson Pride athletics as “a place for growth and opportunity, as well as innovation and creativity.”

She is also working to understand and meet the needs of the various IU Columbus academic programs such as the Simulation Center for nursing students, campus food pantry, research programs, scholarships and endowments.