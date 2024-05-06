22 IU Columbus nursing students honored in pinning ceremony

Kimberly Harper, CEO of the Indiana Center for Nursing, delivered the keynote address. She praised the graduates for their strength and dedication, encouraged them to reflect on their journey to reaching this important milestone, and shared her congratulations and advice.

“I urge you to go forth with persistence, a commitment to excellence in all that you do, and make sure that you use every opportunity granted to you to use your strong voice to improve the health of every patient, family and the entire community that you will so humbly serve,” Harper told the nursing students.

During the ceremony, IU Columbus students received a pin that incorporates the cream and crimson seal of Indiana University, with an open book symbolizing education, and a border inscription that says, “School of Nursing.”

The following students received their pins on May 3:

Skylar Brook

Tess R. Clingerman

Sarah E. DeCamp

Michael DeShong

Nicole A. Elmore

Lili M. Ervin

Gabrielle E. Graham

Claire L. Hamilton

Sarah J. Hayes

Cassondra L. Johnson

Bailey M. Lofton

Hannah R. Lorca

Madison T. Matlock

Derique Y. Narans

Destiny M. Newhart

Lexi Ownbey

Savannah E. Ponsler

Brooklyn A. Robbins

Tyus A. Schoettmer

Rilee M. Stapleton

Maria F. Viveros Castelan

Catlian M. Webster

“While graduation recognizes the completion of academic studies, the pinning ceremony celebrates the transition from student to nurse,” said Paige McDaniel, head of the IU Columbus Health Sciences Division. “With this pin, we formally welcome them into a profession that is so meaningful.”

IU’s School of Nursing has held pinning ceremonies since 1948, though the tradition dates back to the Crusades. Notably, Queen Victoria awarded Florence Nightingale the Royal Red Cross for her service as a military nurse during the Crimean War.