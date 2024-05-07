Skip to main content
Columbus News & Events Indiana University

IU Columbus honors 2024 graduates

Indiana University Columbus honored this year’s graduates at its 2024 commencement celebration ceremony on May 7, 2024, at the Circle K Fieldhouse at NexusPark.

Student Achievement May 7, 2024
Dr. Hill with Graduate

Filed under:

Spotlight Vice Chancellor & Dean Student Achievement
View all tags Plus sign

More stories