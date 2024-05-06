IU Columbus to host Walk-in Transfer Week May 14-17

“There’s accessible higher education and a path to a degree from Indiana University right here in Columbus,” said Jayne Morris, IU Columbus Assistant Director of Enrollment Management. “There’s still time to attend IU Columbus in the fall, and we have a team of people ready to help.”

Students and families can meet with IU Columbus staff to learn about undergraduate and graduate programs, get hands-on assistance with the application process, take a campus tour, and have their questions answered. Walk-in hours are also a chance to talk about filling out FAFSA for federal financial aid and learning about scholarship and work-study opportunities.

A Spanish-speaking counselor and materials in Spanish are also available upon request.

For walk-in hours, be sure to arrive between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and go to the Admissions Office (located inside Door 3 in the Campus Center Building at 4601 Central Ave., Columbus IN). If those times aren’t convenient, prospective students are always welcome to schedule an appointment with an admissions counselor; virtual and in-personal meetings are available.