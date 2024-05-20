Goodspeed-Chadwick recognized for Excellence in Multicultural Teaching

The Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Multicultural Teaching acknowledges faculty who integrate culturally relevant content into their curriculum, who employ an inclusive, student-centered pedagogy, and who champion diversity as a value that ensures the academic success of all students.

During the 2024 Honors Convocation at Hine Hall Auditorium, Karen Dace, Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, said, “Integrating diversity, equity, and inclusion into the learning environment is an important priority for Indiana University, and Dr. Goodspeed-Chadwick is an outstanding role model for all educators who aspire to teach more inclusively.”

Goodspeed-Chadwick says she’s dedicated to teaching because she believes that “education is the means by which we engage in the social justice pursuit of endeavoring to improve and enrich lives, to meet students where they are, and to widen and give depth to their horizons.”

In addition to serving as Chancellor’s Professor of English, Goodspeed-Chadwick founded the IU Columbus Office of Student Research and serves as its director. She is also an affiliate faculty member for Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, is the IU Columbus Feminist Club advisor, and serves in numerous other leadership roles.