IU Columbus students get first peek at “Democracy Quest”

Stephanie Serriere, IU Columbus professor of social studies education, serves as director of research for this project. “Our goal is to enhance civics education by using virtual reality. This interactive format not only teaches students about history, but it also challenges them to think critically and engage civically.”

Serriere’s education students, as well as IU Columbus history students, took a first look at this program during a beta testing session on April 25 in the Columbus Learning Center. Students virtually traveled to the 1787 Constitutional Convention to talk to people on the streets at the time, including a woman, an indentured servant and an enslaved person.

Jazzlynn Yeadon, an IU Columbus junior majoring in education, said she really enjoyed the experience, including the mini-games used to engage players and navigate the game. “This could be very beneficial in my future classroom,” Yeadon said. “Kids are already so tech savvy, I can see this engaging them much more than reading a chapter in a social studies text book.”

After trying out the game, students completed questionnaires to share their feedback and experiences.

Game developers from Half Full Nelson (HFN) and CORG staffers were on hand to provide assistance and explanations, as needed. CORG and software developer HFN have worked together for more than 10 years, creating numerous civic education materials that are used in schools nationwide. HFN works closely with the historical research team to apply the research to the immersive virtual reality experience, from clothing to windows to font.

This was the first of four beta testing sessions of Democracy Quest with students; additional testing with educators will take place over the summer. In addition, elementary and middle school students who participate in the iEngage civics camp at IU Columbus over the summer may also test Democracy Quest and share their feedback.

Additional modules of Democracy Quest will transport students in time to speak with Indigenous code talkers from World War II and those close to the Tulsa Race Massacre.

After the three-year Democracy Quest pilot concludes, the goal is to make the tool available free, online for teachers. In addition to promoting civic engagement and democracy, this nationally funded project underscores the dedication of IU Columbus in supporting cutting-edge research that serves students and educators throughout Indiana, reflecting two pillars of IU’s strategic plan: innovative research and service to the state.