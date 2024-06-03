IU Columbus hosting visit days June 6 and 12

To register, visit go.iu.edu/columbus-visit.

“For students who are still finding their direction, we can help them explore their options,” said Jayne Morris, IU Columbus Assistant Director of Enrollment Management. “If they decide to pursue an IU degree here in Columbus, there’s still time to enroll for the fall semester.”

Students and families can meet one-on-one with an admissions counselor, learn about undergraduate and graduate programs, get hands-on assistance with the application process, take a campus tour, and have their questions answered. Visitors can also learn about FAFSA for federal financial aid, and scholarship and work-study opportunities. Admitted students can get help on the next steps of their enrollment checklist.

A Spanish-speaking counselor and materials in Spanish are available upon request.

If the sessions on June 6 or June 12 aren’t convenient, prospective students are always welcome to schedule an appointment with an admissions counselor; virtual and in-personal meetings are available.

To apply for IU Columbus (no fee), schedule an appointment, or learn more about IU Columbus admissions, visit columbus.iu.edu/admissions.