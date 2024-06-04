Poulsen and VanNahmen honored by FACET

Joan Poulsen, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Student Affairs, and Lori Montalbano, IU Columbus Assistant Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs, at the FACET Award ceremony.

“Joan and Marsha are excellent representatives of our campus, and they are both very well deserving this recognition,” said Lori Montalbano, IU Columbus Assistant Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs.

Poulsen, in addition to her role as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Student Affairs, is the Title IX Deputy for IU Columbus, Associate Professor of Psychology, and leads University College, in addition to serving on numerous committees and professional organizations. She has been teaching and mentoring student research at IU Columbus since 2008.

“Joan’s positive impact and dedication to students can be seen in so many ways on our campus, from helping students in need, to her leadership of University College, to her mentorship of students and faculty on campus,” Montalbano explained. “She also has a talent for using creative teaching methods and meeting every student where they are.”

Marsha VanNahmen, Center for Teaching and Learning Assistant Director, receives “Friend of FACET” recognition during the May 15 awards ceremony.As Center for Teaching and Learning Assistant Director, VanNahmen consistently brings important, relevant professional development opportunities to AirPark campus faculty and staff, demonstrating continued commitment to the scholarship of teaching.

Those recognized by FACET, including Poulsen and VanNahmen, are selected for:

A record of and continuing pursuit of excellence in teaching, support of student learning, and helping colleagues to excel in teaching.

A commitment to their own continuing growth through reflection.

A willingness to advocate for the importance of teaching and learning — locally, regionally, and/or nationally.

Advanced the craft of teaching through efforts in the scholarship of teaching and learning.

Demonstrated a willingness to continue involvement in teaching activities, specifically FACET activities.

Poulsen and VanNahmen were recognized during the annual FACET awards ceremony on May 15. The event also honored winners and finalists from across IU with FACET Innovate Awards.