IU Columbus summer camp teaches 100 local kids about civics

CYD Youth Ambassador and iEngage intern Josie Resendiz enjoys outdoor games with iEngage camper Paris Prescott.

The camp ran June 24 to 28 for students going into grades 5-9 to learn how to make a difference in their school, neighborhood and community.

“Don’t think you’re too young or too small, you can have your voice heard. You yourself can advocate for an issue,” featured speaker Jerone Wood told the campers. Wood is a BCSC teacher and Columbus city council member.

“We want youth to feel that this community also belongs to them, as we pass down democracy purposefully to the next generation,” explained Stephanie Serriere, Ph.D., iEngage Executive Director and IU Columbus Professor of Social Studies Education. Jerone Woods talks with iEngage campers as the featured speaker on June 27, 2024. “Children aren’t citizens in the waiting, they are citizens right now. This camp, I hope, reminds them of the power of their words.”

Paris Prescott, a Smith Elementary fifth grader, said she learned how to be a good citizen. Krishna Seethanaboina, an eighth grader at Northside Middle School, explained how a modified Monopoly game opened his eyes to how some people are born with privilege and the impact it makes on their lives. Alex Wu, a fifth grader from Parkside Elementary, said, “I feel engaged. I’ve learned how to advocate for others.”

Serriere noted that after participating in iEngage, campers:

increased their knowledge of what’s happening in the community

saw themselves as more involved citizens

increased their belief that they could make a difference in their community

were more likely to do research and get others involved in solving a community issue

Campers Isabella Romero, Taliah Bey, Kei Martinez Iwasa, Hamsika Vennamaneni, Piper Buehrer, and Lydia Chen give an anti-vaping presentation.The IU Columbus iEngage program closely involves local leaders in the non-profit sector, industry and public service. iEngage features a different guest speaker each day, a community fair of local nonprofit groups, and mid-week presentations to a panel of local representatives. This year’s camp also featured a session on college readiness and campus tours. On Friday, campers present their findings to the public during formal presentations and a celebration at the Columbus Learning Center.

New this year is the role of community-based codirectors, Angie Kirkham and Greicy Patiño, as well as a partnership with the Council for Youth Development (CYD). CYD’s Youth Empowerment Program Coordinator Freddie King served as an iEngage Master Teacher, and CYD Youth Ambassadors served as camp interns. IU Columbus Education students and graduates participate as iEngage camp counselors. In addition, this year’s camp codirector is Elizabeth Osborn, Ph.D., representing IU’s Center on Representative Government.

The IU Columbus iEngage program is funded by the Heritage Fund Positive Change Grant, Duke Energy, the Cummins Foundation, Bill and Norma Perry Memorial Fund, Don and Doddy Harvey Philanthropic Fund, the IU Center on Representative Government, and IU’s Office of School and Community Partnerships through Lilly Endowment’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus.

In addition, iEngage is partnered with the Foundation for Youth, the Council for Youth Development, Indiana University Columbus, Indiana University’s Political and Civic Engagement (PACE) program, and Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation.