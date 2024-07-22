Media contest recognizes IU Columbus professor and students

IU Columbus students Jimena Leal, Ally Parker, Mary-Kate Nolley, Alexander Ridge, Sydney Owens and Shelby Vannetta won a video award for their 3.5-minute submission, “Navigating Media Disinformation: The pursuit of critical thinking and responsible communication.” The video contains three vignettes about disinformation students are likely to encounter: health misinformation masquerading as a news article, a deep fake video, and a poster that uses propaganda to play on emotion and promote an agenda. The students challenge one another to fact-check the information they encounter. (Watch the video.) COMM-C 316 students won the Courageous RI Youth Media Contest for their video submission.

The student group was awarded $500 for first place in the video category of the contest; students will receive their portion of the winnings and their award certificate in the mail.

The video was also an assignment for their COMM-C 316 Human Communication and the Internet class. In an essay that accompanied their video submission, the group concluded: “Our hope is that this presentation sparks reflection and catalyzes a deeper appreciation for the vital role of media literacy in navigating the complexities of our interconnected world. Media literacy matters and can guide us toward a future where truth prevails over deception.”

Much of video was created using resources in the recently introduced Media Launchpad production studio on the IU Columbus campus.

“I want my students to feel empowered to put their voices out there,” Morris said. She emphasized that the project was totally student driven.

“They came up with the idea, wrote the script, filmed, edited and polished the video. They really ran with it, and it’s wonderful to see their efforts being rewarded. Clearly, their hearts were in it, and they were able to use their voices in a positive way.”

Morris is one of four educators Courageous RI recognized for “Outstanding Teacher Leadership,” which included a $500 award for her role in promoting the contest. In addition to her efforts in the classroom, Morris leads IU’s Media Literacy Week activities each October. She is also an affiliated faculty with Media Education Lab at the University of Rhode Island.

Courageous RI is an initiative of the Media Education Lab and the University of Rhode Island. In conjunction with the awards, Courageous RI hosted a Youth Media Contest Celebration June 27 at Rhode Island PBS, celebrating young people worldwide for their creative efforts to address the question: “How can media literacy, active listening, kindness and compassion, and community engagement reduce the hate and fear that leads to violence?”

The celebration featured remarks from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Danette Frederique as well as Benjamin Thevenin, a youth media expert who managed the Youth Media Contest and awarded the prizes. Winners also participated in a panel discussion on the importance of using media literacy to address the problem of hateful propaganda and disinformation, moderated by reporter Michelle San Miguel of Rhode Island PBS Weekly.