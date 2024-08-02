IU Columbus recognized for commitment to first-generation college students

“We are honored to be selected as a member of the FirstGen Forward Network,” said Joan Poulsen, IU Columbus Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Student Affairs. “This is especially meaningful because about one-third of our students are first-generation college students.”

Poulsen noted several efforts at IU Columbus to help students whose parents didn’t attend college to have a positive experience, build confidence, and receive help as they navigate higher education. For example, IU Columbus Student Success Coach Austin Newberry meets individually to help guide students, with a focus on 21st Century Scholars. In addition, the Center for Teaching and Learning on the Airpark Campus is hosting a four-part professional development series focused on student success, including strategies to support students who are first-generation college students. Poulsen is also exploring ways to connect IU Columbus first-generation students with faculty and staff who themselves were first-generation college students.

The FirstGen Forward Network provides a three-phase approach to scaling holistic first-generation student success by engaging and empowering higher education institutions to transform the first-generation student experience, advance academic and co-curricular outcomes, and build more inclusive institutional structures. To date, 429 institutions of higher education, including two statewide systems, have entered the Network, representing 49 states and the District of Columbia.

“We are pleased to welcome IU Columbus into the FirstGen Forward Network,” said Sarah E. Whitley, vice president with FirstGen Forward. “Through the application process, it was evident that IU Columbus is not only taking steps to serve first-generation students but is prepared to make a long-term commitment and employ strategies that foster an environment of success for this important population.”

In this first phase of the Network, selected institutions participated in the FirstGen Forward Network Virtual Kick-off on June 6, 2024. As a Network Member, interested faculty and staff are afforded opportunities to engage with peer institutions also working to create environments that improve the experiences and success of first-generation students, and will participate in monthly calls, professional development, goal setting, blog development, annual reporting, and more.



