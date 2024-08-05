Crimson Pride honored with NAIA Champions of Character gold award

“It’s such an honor to go from no one knowing who we are, in just our second year of existence, to achieving gold status,” said IU Columbus Director of Athletics Zach McClellan. He added that the award means more to him than winning a championship because it reflects the positive impact his coaches, players and staff are making, and the high standards the new program is setting.

McClellan noted that Crimson Pride student-athletes have contributed more than 3,000 community service hours to the Columbus community, cleaning up local athletic facilities, walking shelter dogs, stocking the campus food pantry, volunteering for the Mill Race marathon, and more. He also listed several examples of exceptional sportsmanship—including softball players helping opponents with equipment needs, and soccer staff bringing visiting players across town to use shower facilities at Ceraland after a game.

The recognition looks at character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion. Institutions earn points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year. For the 2023-24 season, 209 member institutions were named Champions of Character Five-Star Award winners.

“This is a demonstration that our teams, coaches, players, faculty reps and community are dedicated to developing our athletes into young people of character,” McClellan added. “We now know what it takes to achieve this high standard, the expectation is set, and our goal is to maintain it.”

The Crimson Pride offers men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s volleyball, softball, and baseball. In the 2024-2025 school year, IU Columbus is adding men’s and women’s basketball, track and field, and competitive cheer and dance teams.

Learn more at iuccrimsonpride.com.